US Vice President Harris says 'justice has been served' with Hamas' Sinwar killed

<p>US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday called Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar a step of progress towards eliminating the threat Hamas poses to Israel, after Israel confirmed it had killed the militant group's leader.</p><p>"Justice has been served," Harris told reporters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "Sinwar was responsible for the killing of thousands of innocent people, including the victims of October 7 and hostages killed in Gaza."</p><p>"This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza," Harris said.</p><p>"Today I can only hope that the families of the victims of Hamas feel a sense and measure of relief."</p>