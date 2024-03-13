US VP Harris gathers rapper Fat Joe and people pardoned for marijuana convictions to discuss reforms

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday plans to gather rapper Fat Joe and several people pardoned by the Biden administration for marijuana-related convictions for a White House public discussion about criminal justice reform.

The meeting comes as Harris, a Democrat, is tasked with convincing people of color and young voters to give President Joe Biden and her a second, four-year term amid fears that voters dissatisfied with sluggish policy reforms may sit out November's election.

The United States jails more people than any other country. Some 1 in 5 of those 1.9 million people are behind bars for a drug-related offence.

Black and Latino people are disproportionately incarcerated, while drug law reform has the broadest support among young voters. Each constituency favors Democrats.

Biden, who has sometimes disappointed activists with conservative views about narcotics use, has nonetheless proposed easing the treatment of the psychoactive plant under federal law and has pardoned thousands of convictions for mere possession of the drug.

He mentioned both positions during his State of the Union speech last week, marking the first time a president used the congressional address to tout easing marijuana policy.