VP Kamala Harris drops 'F' bomb urging Asian Americans to break down barriers

“My mother gave my sister and me a lot of advice. One of the things that she said to me that has had a lasting impact is: 'Kamala, you may be the first to do many things. Make sure you’re not the last.' My mother was 19 years old when she arrived in the United States by herself. She was the eldest of my grandparents’ four kids,” Harris said.

“She was part of one of the first waves of Indians to come to the US in relatively modern history in the ‘50s. So, anybody with a South Asian background, you’ll know that this was early, early, early. There were not many Indian-Americans or Indians who had come in at that point. My mother said to her father when she was 19 years old, 'I want to cure cancer.' What I learned later is she secretly applied to UC Berkeley. And she got accepted,” said the vice president, who is contesting the November 2024 presidential election as the running mate of incumbent President Joe Biden.