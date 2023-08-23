Home
world

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin who led revolt against Putin reportedly dead in plane crash

Earlier TASS had reported that ten people had died after a private jet crashed in Russia's Tver region north of Moscow.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 17:26 IST

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority.

"An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin," Rosaviatsia said.

Earlier TASS had reported that ten people had died after a private jet crashed in Russia's Tver region north of Moscow. The jet, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew.

(Published 23 August 2023, 17:26 IST)
World newsRussia

