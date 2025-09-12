<p>Washington: U.S. investigators said on Thursday they had found a bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the politically charged fatal shooting of influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk.</p><p>Kirk, a 31-year-old author, podcast host and close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, helped build the Republican Party's support among younger voters. He was killed on Wednesday by a single gunshot as he gave a talk at a university in Utah in what Trump called a "heinous assassination."</p><p><strong>Bolt-action rifle</strong></p><p>The weapon recovered by investigators was described by FBI official Robert Bohls as "a high-powered, bolt-action rifle." It was found in a wooded area near the shooting site in Utah.</p>.US threatens action against foreigners praising Charlie Kirk killing. <p>Bolt-action weapons are more precise than semi-automatic ones although they have slower rates of fire.</p><p>Bohls, special agent in charge of the FBI's Salt Lake City field office, said the weapon was being analyzed at an FBI laboratory for clues on the shooting and the suspect.</p><p><strong>Model</strong></p><p>Three law-enforcement officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the <em>New York Times</em> that the recovered gun was an older-model Mauser rifle. Other U.S. media outlets also cited sources to say it was an imported Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle.</p><p>Several cartridges, including a spent round in the rifle's chamber, were also found by investigators, the Times reported. The kind of rifle that the suspect used is commonly used by marksmen and hunters.</p><p><strong>Engravings</strong></p><p>People familiar with the investigation told Reuters that apparent engravings on the ammunition found so far and their meaning were still being analyzed by authorities.</p>.Images of person of interest released in Charlie Kirk assassination; rifle recovered. <p><strong>Detailed planning</strong></p><p>Brad Garrett, a retired FBI agent, said the evidence investigators have shared so far painted a picture of a suspect who planned the shooting down to the last detail, including discarding the possible murder weapon along his escape path.</p><p>"He probably did that (as) he didn't want to be seen carrying a weapon, running through a neighborhood, or walking through a neighborhood," Garrett told <em>ABC News</em>.</p><p>In a press briefing late on Thursday, officials released a video showing the suspect climbing off the roof of a building, crossing a street and moving into a wooded area near the campus, which is where authorities said they found the weapon used in the shooting.</p>