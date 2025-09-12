Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

What we know about weapon used by suspect in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting

The weapon recovered by investigators was described by FBI official Robert Bohls as 'a high-powered, bolt-action rifle.' It was found in a wooded area near the shooting site in Utah.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 05:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 05:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsFBIassassination

Follow us on :

Follow Us