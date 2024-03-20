JOIN US
Homeworld

Where Smiles Shine Brightest: 10 World’s Happiest Countries in 2024

Here we list the world’s top five happiest countries according to the annual report that marks the United Nations International Day of Happiness on March 20.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 07:36 IST

Finland: Topping the happiness index, Finland boasts serene landscapes and a strong sense of community. This place is also known for its excellent social services.

Credit: Reuters

Denmark: Known for its elite lifestyle, Denmark ranks second on the list. This European country fosters a culture of cosiness, social equality along with work-life balance.

Credit: Reuters

Iceland: Known for its breathtaking landscapes, low crime rates, and emphasis on gender equality, Iceland has secured the third spot.

Credit: Pexels

Sweden: Renowned for its emphasis on work-life balance and excellent healthcare, Sweden consistently ranks high in the happiness Index. The country has grabbed fourth position in the 2024 World Happiness Report.

Credit: Pexels

Israel: Famous for its strong sense of community, vibrant cultural scene and high levels of education, Israel rounds off the list of top five World's Happiest Countries list.

Credit: Pexels

Netherlands: Sixth on the list is the Netherlands. People are known for their liberal attitudes, excellent healthcare, and well-developed infrastructure, which majorly contribute to their high levels of happiness.

Credit: Reuters

Norway: Norway's commitment to environmental sustainability, social welfare, and outdoor activities makes it to the World’s Happiest Countries. The country ranks seventh on the list.

Credit: Reuters

Luxembourg: Boasting a thriving economy, cultural diversity, and a high quality of life, Luxembourg ranks eighth on the list and is one of the top ten happiest nations globally.

Credit: Pexels

Switzerland: Famous for its stunning natural beauty, high standard of living, and efficient governance, Switzerland is positioned ninth on the list.

Credit: Pexels

Australia: Tenth on the list is Australia which offers a laid-back and fulfilling way of life. The country has a strong sense of community and has a good weather condition and an excellent outdoor lifestyle which helps in scoring well in happiness indexes.

Credit: Pexels

(Published 20 March 2024, 07:36 IST)
