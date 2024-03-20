Where Smiles Shine Brightest: 10 World’s Happiest Countries in 2024

Finland: Topping the happiness index, Finland boasts serene landscapes and a strong sense of community. This place is also known for its excellent social services.
Denmark: Known for its elite lifestyle, Denmark ranks second on the list. This European country fosters a culture of cosiness, social equality along with work-life balance.
Iceland: Known for its breathtaking landscapes, low crime rates, and emphasis on gender equality, Iceland has secured the third spot.
Sweden: Renowned for its emphasis on work-life balance and excellent healthcare, Sweden consistently ranks high in the happiness Index. The country has grabbed fourth position in the 2024 World Happiness Report.
Israel: Famous for its strong sense of community, vibrant cultural scene and high levels of education, Israel rounds off the list of top five World's Happiest Countries list.
Netherlands: Sixth on the list is the Netherlands. People are known for their liberal attitudes, excellent healthcare, and well-developed infrastructure, which majorly contribute to their high levels of happiness.
Norway: Norway's commitment to environmental sustainability, social welfare, and outdoor activities makes it to the World’s Happiest Countries. The country ranks seventh on the list.
Luxembourg: Boasting a thriving economy, cultural diversity, and a high quality of life, Luxembourg ranks eighth on the list and is one of the top ten happiest nations globally.
Switzerland: Famous for its stunning natural beauty, high standard of living, and efficient governance, Switzerland is positioned ninth on the list.
Australia: Tenth on the list is Australia which offers a laid-back and fulfilling way of life. The country has a strong sense of community and has a good weather condition and an excellent outdoor lifestyle which helps in scoring well in happiness indexes.
(Published 20 March 2024, 07:36 IST)