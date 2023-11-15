White House says it has evidence of Hamas using Al-Shifa hospital to run military actions

The White House on Tuesday said it had its own intelligence that Hamas was using Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital to run its military operations, and probably to store weapons, saying those actions constituted a war crime.

"We have information that confirms that Hamas is using that particular hospital for a command and control mode" and probably to store weapons, national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One. "That is a war crime."

He said those actions by the Palestinian militant group did not lessen Israel's responsibility to protect civilians.