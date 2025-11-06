<p>Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, who has been elected as the Mayor of New York City, concluded his victory speech on Wednesday flanked by his wife, Rama Duwaji, and parents onstage as the crowd applauded. </p><p>"There is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment, and in every moment," Mamdani said in his victory speech, thanking his wife, a Syrian-American artist, for her support. </p><p>Twenty-eight-year-old Rama Duwaji was born to Syrian parents in Houston. She moved to Dubai at a young age and spent her childhood there. Known for her digital illustrations and stances on 'American imperialism' and the plight of Palestinians as a result of Israel's genocide, she is set to be New York's youngest first lady ever. </p>.'Tryst with Destiny' in speech to 'Dhoom Macha le' in the beats: Mamdani's victory was pure desi drama.<p>Reports say she graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, and then moved to New York in 2021. In 2024, she earned her Master of Fine Arts from New York's School of Visual Arts, and her works have been featured in reputed publications, such as <em>The New Yorker</em> and <em>The Washington Post</em>. She has also worked with Apple, <em>BBC</em>, and Spotify. </p><p>She met Mamdani through the dating app Hinge, the Mayor-elect said in an interview with <em>The Bulwark</em>. "I met my wife on Hinge, so there is still hope in those dating apps," he said.</p><p>Throughout his mayoral campaign, Rama Duwaji supported her husband from behind the limelight, as she strategised his social media presence, strengthened his identity to the Gen Z voting audience, and designed his campaign's aesthetics — from logos to branding. The iconic colours of bold yellow, orange, and blue used for his campaigning material, including the fonts and iconography, were finalised by her, media reports said. </p><p>She has been actively engaging in dialogues related to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, and she has shown her support for the Palestinians through her illustrations shared on Instagram. </p>.<p>She says that using drawn portraiture and movement, she examines the nuances of sisterhood and communal experiences, according to her official website. She is well-versed in digital art and is also a ceramicist. She has worked with the <em>BBC</em> for the documentary <em>Who Killed My Grandfather, </em>which explored the 1974 assassination of a Yemini politician. </p><p>In an Instagram post shared by Mamdani in May 2025, he spoke about his wife being a target of what he called political attacks. "Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race — which should be about you — about her," the post said.</p><p>He continued, "Rama isn't just my wife, she's an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms. You can critique my views, but not my family."</p><p>On Wednesday, Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa to become NYC's first South Asian and Muslim Mayor. "It is a mandate for change," he said after winning the election. He also added, "We will fight for you; because we are you."</p>