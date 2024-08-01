'Will carry you to Gitmo on a donkey': Elon Musk accepts Venezuelan president's challenge for a fight

Tech billionare Elon Musk has been in the news lately for engaging in a war of words with Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, that might as well escalate into a full-blown fight! After Maduro reportedly challenged Musk for a fight, the Tesla CEO responded by saying that he is "coming for Maduro".
The back and forth between the two started when SpaceX CEO Musk accused Maduro of manipulating the results of the recently concluded Venezuelan national elections, in which he secured victory. Maduro countered by claiming that Musk had masterminded and carried out cyberattacks against Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE).
The Venezuela president went to the extent of issuing a public challenge to Musk for a fight. "Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk. Do you want to fight? Let's do it. Elon Musk, I'm ready. I'm not afraid of you Elon Musk. Let's fight, wherever you want", he said.
In a recent post on social media platform X, Elon Musk responded to Maduro's remarks by saying, "I’m coming for you Maduro! I will carry you to Gitmo on a donkey".
Apart from this, the tech mogul sent out a series of other posts on X, taking jibes at Nicolas Maduro. While replying to a post regarding their tussle, Musk wrote, "Maduro is a big guy himself and probably knows how to fight, so this would be a real fight. Zuck is a little fella, so that would be a short fight, lol."
In another post, Musk further reiterated his plans of taking on the Venezuelan president. "Someone tell Maduro I’ll fight him anytime, anywhere. In fact, tell him to bring his favorite donkey too", he posted.
Despite the banter, however, the world has to wait to find out whether a real 'fight' actually takes place between the two or not.
Published 01 August 2024, 12:44 IST