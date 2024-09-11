Will give you child, guard your cats with my life: Elon Musk responds to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris for US President

Tesla chief Elon Musk on Wednesday responded to Taylor Swift as she endorsed Kamala Harris for US President in her Instagram post.
"Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," Musk wrote on X.
Swift included an image of herself with her cat in her post, which she signed as "childless cat lady," in an apparent dig at remarks previously made by J D Vance, who in a 2021 interview called some leading Democrats "a bunch of childless cat ladies." He has since said it was merely a "sarcastic remark."
Swift made the endorsement in a post on Instagram and said she will vote for the US vice president in the November 5 US election.
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift said in her post.
Meanwhile, Musk has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and the former US president even called for the creation of a government efficiency commission, adopting a policy idea that was pitched to him by the tech billionaire.
Trump said that Musk would also lead the commission, which would conduct an audit of the federal government and recommend “drastic reforms” for cutting waste. He said the commission would save “trillions of dollars.”
Though Musk was once a strong supporter of Democrats and a vocal Trump skeptic, he has grown closer with Trump as his own politics have shifted. As Musk became more conservative, Trump and his team began courting his support.
(With Reuters inputs)
Published 11 September 2024, 05:22 IST