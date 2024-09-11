Will give you child, guard your cats with my life: Elon Musk responds to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris for US President

Swift included an image of herself with her cat in her post, which she signed as "childless cat lady," in an apparent dig at remarks previously made by J D Vance, who in a 2021 interview called some leading Democrats "a bunch of childless cat ladies." He has since said it was merely a "sarcastic remark."

Swift made the endorsement in a post on Instagram and said she will vote for the US vice president in the November 5 US election.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift said in her post.