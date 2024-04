Woman of Mizo descent killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Shattered by the news, Lalzawmi's family in Mizoram recalled her commitment to helping others around the world.

One of Lalzawmi's cousin said, "We are heartbroken because we were so proud of her and the remarkable work she was doing worldwide. The last time she visited Mizoram, she expressed her deep passion for helping others and traveling around the world."

In her final message to the family's WhatsApp group, Lalzawmi had allegedly expressed her apprehensions about the perilous journey ahead en route to provide relief aid.

An apparent Israeli airstrike killed six international aid workers with the World Central Kitchen and their Palestinian driver, the charity said, in a potentially major setback to efforts to deliver aid by sea to Gaza, where Israel's offensive against Hamas has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.

The food charity, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, said it was immediately suspending operations in the region.

The source of fire could not be independently confirmed. The Israeli military expressed "sincere sorrow" over the deaths while stopping short of accepting responsibility.