Homeworld

World's Most Powerful Passports in 2024: Where does India stand?

Here we list the top 10 most powerful passports in the World as per the recently released Henley Passport Index 2024. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the largest and most accurate travel information database, and is further enhanced by the research team at Henley & Partners.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 06:38 IST

Singapore has reclaimed its title as the world's most powerful passport in the latest Henley Passport Index ranking, breaking away from the group of six countries that previously shared the top spot. The citizens can travel to as many as 195 countries visa-free destinations.

Credit: Instagram/@kimokomasada

France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Austria were ranked second with visa-free access to 192 countries.

Credit: Pexels

Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden share the third spot with access to 191 countries.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and United Kingdom rank fourth in the list. These nations' passports give access to 190 countries.

Credit: Pexels

Australia shares fifth place with Portugal with access to as many as 189 countries in the world.

Credit: Instagram/dh_brucekim

Greece and Poland took the sixth place and give access to 188 countries to their citizens.

Credit: Instagram/@aanulayy

Countries like Canada, Czechia, Hungary and Malta have access to 187 countries and ranks seventh on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@diana.tseluyko

Eighth position was taken by the United States of America. The US nationals have access to 186 countries.

Credit: Pexels

Ninth on the list are Estonia, Lithuania and United Arab Emirates. The citizens of these countries have access to 185 countries.

Credit: Instagram/@bazargani_mr

Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia features 10th in the list with access to 184 countries.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

India ranks in the 82nd on the list. Indian passport holders have access to 58 visa-free destinations currently.

Credit: Pexels

Published 24 July 2024, 06:38 IST
