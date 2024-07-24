World's Most Powerful Passports in 2024: Where does India stand?

Singapore has reclaimed its title as the world's most powerful passport in the latest Henley Passport Index ranking, breaking away from the group of six countries that previously shared the top spot. The citizens can travel to as many as 195 countries visa-free destinations.
France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Austria were ranked second with visa-free access to 192 countries.
Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden share the third spot with access to 191 countries.
Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and United Kingdom rank fourth in the list. These nations' passports give access to 190 countries.
Australia shares fifth place with Portugal with access to as many as 189 countries in the world.
Greece and Poland took the sixth place and give access to 188 countries to their citizens.
Countries like Canada, Czechia, Hungary and Malta have access to 187 countries and ranks seventh on the list.
Eighth position was taken by the United States of America. The US nationals have access to 186 countries.
Ninth on the list are Estonia, Lithuania and United Arab Emirates. The citizens of these countries have access to 185 countries.
Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia features 10th in the list with access to 184 countries.
India ranks in the 82nd on the list. Indian passport holders have access to 58 visa-free destinations currently.
Published 24 July 2024, 06:38 IST