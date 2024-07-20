World's youngest air force Papua New Guinea takes to skies among Top Guns

Darwin: One of the world's youngest air forces is taking part in war games alongside cutting-edge stealth fighter jets as the Pacific Island nation of Papua New Guinea boosts defence ties with Australia and the United States.

Papua New Guinea's trainee pilots have queued for take-off with US F-22 Raptor and Australian Joint Strike Fighter jets in northern Australia this week in the 20-nation Pitch Black war games.

"It is a learning experience for us as a small air force and it helps to build our air force," said Major Randall Hepota, one of six PNG Air Force pilots flying three small P-750 turboprop aircraft.

At home, the New Zealand-made plane can take off and land in very short spaces and transports supplies and troops to border areas in treacherous mountain terrain.

Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Vavar, the commanding officer of PNG Air Wing, said Pitch Black offered exposure to the world's best pilots and was helping PNG learn how to integrate with a large coalition force.

"We are becoming an air force. Flying in Papua New Guinea is a must," he said in an interview on Saturday at RAAF Base Darwin. "Eighty percent of the population live in rural areas - so the only way you can get access to them is to fly."