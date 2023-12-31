World starts welcoming New Year with fireworks, prayers and some stark words

New Zealanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2024 with a fireworks display in Auckland on Monday. The fireworks illuminated the cloudy night sky and were accompanied by a laser light and animation show.

Here's how some other places and people around the world were bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming the New Year.

SYDNEY - Sydney hailed 2024 with a dazzling fireworks display featuring silver and gold pyrotechnics to mark the 50th anniversary of its famous Opera House.