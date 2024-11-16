'Would enact change': Musk backs Howard Lutnick for US Treasury job

<p>Washington: Billionaire Elon Musk, an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday that Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick would "actually enact change" if chosen as US Treasury secretary.</p><p>Trump has not announced his nominee for the role, but Lutnick and investor Scott Bessent are serious contenders for the job.</p>.Elon Musk never met envoy: Iran 'surprised' by reports on diplomatic exchange.<p>Musk said Bessent is "a business-as-usual choice."</p><p>"Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another," Musk said on X. </p>.<p>"Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for to consider feedback."</p>