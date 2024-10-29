Home
Yemen's Houthis launched drones towards Israel's Ashkelon, spokesperson says

The Israeli military said on Tuesday morning that sirens sounded in Ashkelon after a drone crossed into Israeli territory but fell in an open space in the area.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:56 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 10:56 IST
