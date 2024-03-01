Zara plans to reopen its stores in Ukraine after 2-year closure

The 34 shops that will remain closed are in parts of south and east Ukraine directly directly affected by the war, where the Ukrainian government has prohibited commercial operations, according to FT.

Inditex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Spanish group will reopen gradually with 20 stores, including three Zara outlets, in Kyiv shopping centres, the FT report said, adding that the company will eventually open a total of 50 shops countrywide.

Inditex could not say how long the process would take, the report said.

In 2022, the Zara owner followed some of the biggest western brands, which have suspended operations in Russia and Ukraine, including its main rival H&M, following the invasion and the imposition of economic sanctions.