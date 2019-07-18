Kerala CM denies calling police RSS spies

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he did not term police personnel 'spies of RSS', but only pointed out lapses in their duties.

Reacting to media reports that the chief minister accused police personnel of 'spying for RSS' while on duty during stirs at Sabarimala over women entry issue, he said that being the chief minister he was bound to point out any lapses on the part of the polices functioning. But that did not mean that he termed the police as spies of RSS. The reports that he termed the police RSS spies would only help those organisations, he said.