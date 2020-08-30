6-year-old boy drowns in water sump while playing

A six-year-old boy drowned in a water sump near his house in Kalyan Nagar, East Bengaluru, when he was playing on Friday. The victim has been identified as Ashwin, a class 1 student in a government school.

According to an investigating officer, Ashwin and a few other children were in the area on Friday afternoon. While playing, Ashwin sat on the edge of the sump. As the lid was open, he fell in.

When there was no sign of Ashwin till around 4 pm, his father Mani went in search of him. Mani found the lid of the sump open and peered inside to see his son's floating body. With help from neighbours, they pulled out the body and alerted the police.

The Banaswadi police handed over the body to the family following the post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Mani is a vegetable vendor and has five children. Ashwin was his third son.