CM Devendra Fadnavis leading in Nagpur South West seat

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is contesting from Nagpur South-West constituency is leading after the second round of counting.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has crossed the halfway mark, while the Congress-NCP alliance seems to be in disarray. As of 10:30 am, the BJP is leading in 102 seats while its alliance Shiv Sena in 64 seats. The Congress is ahead in 37 seats and Sharad Pawar-led NCP is in 49 seats.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Result: Live Updates

Fadnavis on Wednesady visited the holy shrine of Kedarnath. Fadnavis was accompanied by his wife Amruta.

"Took darshan & blessings at Kedarnath temple, this morning. Har Har Mahadev!," Fadnavis tweeted, along with photos of the pilgrimage undertaken on the eve of counting of votes. Fadnavis performed puja and was there for about an hour.