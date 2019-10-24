Congress, NCP to meet and decide future call of action

The Opposition, Congress and NCP, has decided to meet and take a call on the future course of action. However, it has not ruled out "interesting possibilities" emerging from the prevailing political situation.

When NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was asked whether the opposition combine would the Shiv Sena, he said, "People have asked us to sit in the opposition. The thought of trying to get into power doesn't even cross our minds. We will work to expand our base".

"We will not go with Shiv Sena. The NCP-Congress alliance and other allies will decide together, the future course of action," he said.

On the other hand, veteran Congressman and former CM Prithviraj Chavan said that there could be "interesting possibilities" in the days ahead. "Wait for 15 days....you would come to know of these possibilities. In Maharashtra all possibilities are there," he said. He also said that the Congress party would meet separately and then with allies and take a call.

In a related development, veteran NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that from his 50-years experience in politics, he has seen that everything was possible. "Shiv Sena can have the CM's post. It is possible," he said.

Veteran Congress leader Hussain Dalwai said that the state unit would speak to Congress high-command about possibilities of supporting the Shiv Sena. "Shiv Sena does not pursue the agenda of RSS and BJP," he said.