Congress stunned into silence

Congress was stunned into silence after NCP pulled off a coup to join hands with the BJP to support Devendra Fadnavis' return as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"Surreal what I read about Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news," Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said soon after reports of Fadnavis taking over as Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

"Candidly & personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than three days...took too long," Singhvi said.

He said the window given was grabbed by fast movers.

"Pawarji tussi great ho! Amazing if true, still not sure," he said.