State to fund only 40% of Bengaluru tunnel road cost: Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

The government estimated the entire project to cost Rs 17,698 crore, while the Adani Group has quoted Rs 22,267 crore.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 22:28 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 22:28 IST
