Gujarat bypolls: Congress leads in 3, BJP in 2 seats

In Gujarat, where bypolls were held in six Assembly seats on October 21, the Congress is now leading in four seats while the ruling BJP is ahead in two seats.

Gujarat Assembly By-Elections: Indian National Congress is leading in 3 constituencies, while BJP is leading in 2 constituencies. — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

In Radhanpur (Patan district), OBC leader and BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor is trailing behind Congress' Raghu Desai by over 8,700 votes.

In Bayad (Arvalli), BJP candidate Dhavalsinh Zala is trailing behind Congress' Jashu Patel by over 700 votes.

Sensing defeat, Zala left the counting centre and even accepted his defeat.

Due to technical glitches in two EVMs, VVPAT slips are being counted in Bayad.

In Amraiwadi seat of Ahmedabad, Congress' Dharmendra Patel is leading over BJP's Jagdish Patel by 4,200 votes.

Making a comeback after trailing initially, Congress candidate from Tharad seat in Banaskantha district, Gulabsinh Rajput, is now leading by over 5,400 votes over BJP's Jivraj Patel.

Ajmalji Thakor, BJP candidate from Kheralu in Mehsana district is heading for a victory as he is leading over Congress' Babuji Thakor by over 29,000 votes.

In Lunawada (Mahisagar) seat, BJP candidate Jignesh Sevak is leading over Congress candidate Gulabsinh Chauhan by over 16,200 votes.

Six constituencies in Gujarat - Tharad, Radhanpur, Kheralu, Bayad, Amraiwadi and Lunawada - participated in the Assembly bypolls on Oct. 21.