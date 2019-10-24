Haryana: Ranbir Mahendra of Cong trailing in Badhra

Congress candidate and ex-BCCI chief Ranbir Singh Mahendra was trailing behind JJP's Naina Chautala in Haryana's Badhra constituency while former hockey captain Sandeep Singh of the BJP was ahead in Pehowa constituency, as per initial EC trends.

Naina Chautala was leading by a margin of 1,190 votes.

Sandeep Singh was leading over Congress' Mandeep Singh Chatha from Pehowa by a margin of 881 votes. From Panipat City, Parmod Kumar Vij of the BJP was leading over Congress candidate Sanjay Aggarwal by a margin of 4,422 votes while Mohd Illyas of Congress was ahead from Punhana over Rahish Khan, an Independent, by a margin of 586 votes.

Counting of votes is underway for 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana.