Human rabies notifiable disease: State Health department

State Health department has declared human rabies as a notifiable disease under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020.
With this, all government and private health facilities in the state will have to report to the department about all suspected, probable and confirmed human rabies cases they see.
"This will facilitate contact tracing and prophylactic measures by strengthening surveillance and disease reporting systems," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.
The aim is to eliminate rabies in the state by 2030, he added.
Currently, the annual rabies data with the department is incomplete and inaccurate.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC
Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover
Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb
Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list
Belgium star Hazard retires from international football