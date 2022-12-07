Human rabies notifiable disease: State Health department

Human rabies notifiable disease: Health department

State Health department has declared human rabies as a notifiable disease under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020.

With this, all government and private health facilities in the state will have to report to the department about all suspected, probable and confirmed human rabies cases they see.

"This will facilitate contact tracing and prophylactic measures by strengthening surveillance and disease reporting systems," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

The aim is to eliminate rabies in the state by 2030, he added.

Currently, the annual rabies data with the department is incomplete and inaccurate.

