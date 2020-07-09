Foreign students rules in US: India raises concerns

India raises concerns with US over new rules for foreign students

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2020, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 21:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

India has conveyed its concerns to the United States about a new immigration order that could force a large number of Indian students to return home, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump's administration issued a new rule this week that would bar foreign students from remaining in the United States if their universities are not holding in-person classes during the upcoming fall semester because of coronavirus.

"We have urged the US side that we need to keep in mind the role that educational exchanges and people to people relations have played in the development of our relations," Anurag Srivastava, spokesman at India's foreign ministry told a news conference. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Foreign students
Anurag Srivastava
United States
India
Education
Visa

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 