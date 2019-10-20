Maha will celebrate 'Deepotsav' before Ayodhya: Yogi

Maharashtra will celebrate "Deepotsav" in advance on October 24, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said during a campaign rally here on Saturday.

Results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, to be held on October 21, will be out on October 24.

"Deepotsav (festival of lights) will be celebrated in Maharashtra on October 24 before the one celebrated in Ayodhya on October 26," he said, referring to the festival organised by his government in Ayodhya during Diwali.

In his speech, Adityanath lashed out at the Congress and NCP, listing the corruptions scandals which came to light during their regime, and said the BJP, in the last five years, was not tainted by a single such allegation.

The Congress regime served the interest of only "one family", he said.

The Congress could have abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir long ago, but did not do it because it had only self-interest in mind, Adityanath alleged.

Those who indulged in corruption were now going to jail one by one, the BJP leader said.

Those who committed terrorist acts or harmed the nation's security otherwise can either flee the country, or rot in jail or go to "yam-log" (die), he said.