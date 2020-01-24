Nandini cheese makes foray into Maharashtra

Karnataka’s famous Nandini cheese brand is making a foray into Maharashtra’s institutional markets involving hotels, restaurants, cafes (horeca) and B2B sector.

The aim is to capture 20% cheese market share of Maharashtra.

A couple of years ago, Nandini, the co-operative milk brand of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), made entry in the western Indian state and currently supplies 2.5 lakh litres to the state.

The cheese brand was launched in Mumbai at a function in the presence of KMF managing director B C Sathish, board director Anand Kumar, director (Marketing) M T Kulkarni among others.

KMF clocked a turnover of Rs 15,000 crore in 2018-19 and plans to increase its sales to Rs 25,000 crore in five years by scaling up its production of value added products.

The federation aims to invest Rs 100 crore every year on both green field and brown field expansion within Karnataka and elsewhere. KMF’s currently procures 86 lakh liters of milk which it wants to increase to 106 lakh liters in the next three years.

“We are thankful to the people of Maharashtra for their trust in us. They value the pure and trusted products and I am sure that Nandini Cheese too will be received well in institutional sector. Nandini milk and milk products are made of cow milk and gives price advantage and good quality,” Sathsh

said.

“We expect to capture major chunk of institutional cheese market in Maharashtra, and we are targeting horeca industry and B2B sector while launching the Cheese. The Nandini plant of cheese production has the capacity of production of 40 metric tonnes per day, which can be increased by ten-fold,” Kulkarni added.