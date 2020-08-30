PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

PM Narendra Modi recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

New Delhi,
  • Aug 30 2020, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 10:48 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Imam Hussain on Sunday to mark Muharram, saying nothing was more important to him than the values of truth and justice.

Imam Hussain's emphasis on equality as well as fairness is noteworthy and gives strength to many, the Prime Minister said. 

"We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For him, there was nothing more important than the values of truth and justice. His emphasis on equality as well as fairness are noteworthy and give strength to many," Modi said in a tweet. 

