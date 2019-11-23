Richest candidates in fray in Jharkhand polls phase 1

Fifty-five of the 189 candidates who will be contesting in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Nov. 30 are crorepatis, according to affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Congress's Krishna Nand Tripathi and Rameshwar Oraon are the top two richest candidates in the fray with assets worth Rs 53.5 crore and Rs 28.1 crore respectively. While Tripathi is contesting from the Daltonganj seat, Oraon is standing from Lohardaga, which is a Schedule Tribe seat.

The BJP's Kushwaha Sashi Bhushan Mehta, contesting from Panki, is the third richest candidate with assets worth Rs 27 crore.

Also read — Jharkhand polls: 23% candidates face criminal charges

The average worth of assets per candidate contesting in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections is Rs 1.85 crore.

CPI(ML) candidate Ekabal Singh, who is contesting from Bhawanathpur, has declared the lowest assets among the 189 candidates who are in the fray. Singh has declared assets worth Rs 10,500. JD(U) candidate Pradeep Oraon, who is contesting from Gumla, a Scheduled Tribe seat, has declared the second lowest assets at Rs 17,000.

Also read — Shah starts Jharkhand poll campaign, vows development

Among major parties, 29 candidates have declared assets worth Rs 1 crore. The BJP has the highest number of crorepati candidates at nine, while the JVM(P) has seven such candidates. The Congress and the JD(U) have five crorepati candidates each and the AJSU has three candidates who have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average worth of assets per candidate for the Congress stands at Rs 16.9 crore and for the BJP stands at Rs 4.33 crore. The JVM(P) candidates have assets worth an average of Rs 2.35 crore and the JD(U) candidates have assets worth an average of Rs 1.5 crore. The three AJSU candidates have assets worth an average of Rs 1.39 crore.

Thirty-three of the 189 candidates have not declared their income tax or PAN details.