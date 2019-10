The BJP has given a ticket to TikTok superstar Sonali Phogat for the Adampur seat in Haryana for the upcoming Assembly Elections.

Phogat, a popular TikTok personality, has over 1,30,000 fans on the platform. This makes her the first candidate who rose to fame using the video-sharing platform being given an election ticket.

Phogat will be contesting against Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi in Adampur, which is the Bishnoi home turf.