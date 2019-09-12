UP guv wants to include 'garbha sanskar' in syllabus

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel wants the state universities to include 'garbha sanskar' (teaching the children while they are in their mothers' womb) in their syllabus to ensure that children turn out to be good citizens.

"The womb of the mother is the first school of the child... Whatever the mother does affects the child too," Anandiben said that while speaking at the convocation ceremony of CSJM University at Kanpur, about 90 kilometres from here, on Wednesday.

The Governor cited the example of Abhimanyu, a character in the Hindu epic Mahabharata, who was Arjuna's son, one of the 'Pandavas', and had learnt the art of demolishing the chakravyuha (a complicated battle strategy) inside his mother's womb from his father, who was narrating the same to Subhadra, his wife.

Abhimanyu managed to break seven gates of the chakravyuha but was trapped in the last one and was ultimately killed. According to Mahabharata, Subhadra had fallen asleep, when Arjuna was narrating as to how to break the eighth gate.

Anandiben said that foreign research has proved that babies also learn while they are in their mothers' wombs. "Our scientists never thought about this," she added.

"A child, who learns good things in the womb of the mothers, will not do bad things when he grows up," the governor said adding that the universities should include it in their syllabus.

She also said that girls should be taught about how to live in their 'Sasural' (in-laws' house).