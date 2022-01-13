Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Kejriwal rolls out populist freebie-driven agenda in poll-bound Punjab

In a 14-hour long meeting, the BJP's Central Election Committee finalised candidates for a large number of seats, including in those going to the polls in the first two phases on February 10 and 14. It was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. Meanwhile in Punjab, AAP’s Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday rolled out a populist agenda for poll-bound Punjab loaded with freebies and promises. Stay tuned to DH.
AAP gets ECI notice for 'breaching' model code during door-to-door campaigning
The Election Commission of India Wednesday issued a notice to the AAP for allegedly violating the model code of conduct as its leaders and workers approached people in groups of more than five for door-to-door campaigning.
The poll panel issued the notice shortly after the Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched the door-to-door campaigning from the Kharar assembly segment. Kejriwal met residents, urging them to vote for his party on the February 14 state assembly polls.
Bengal BJP refugee cell says people apprehensive about future of CAA
With Union Home Ministry seeking more time for framing rules under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the West Bengal BJP refugee cell on Wednesday claimed that the delay is fuelling apprehensions among the community about the future of the law.
Under the CAA, The Centre wants to grant Indian nationality to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and the Presidential nod was received the next day. Subsequently, it was notified by the home ministry. However, the law is yet to be implemented as rules under the CAA are yet to be framed.
BJP considering fielding Adityanath from Ayodhya, central election committee to take final call
The BJP is considering fielding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya as its senior leaders meet to finalise candidates for the assembly polls starting from February 10.
Adityanath, currently a member of the legislative council, had recently said that he is willing to contest the assembly polls from wherever the party's top brass decides.
Sources said the Ayodhya seat has been discussed within the party as the constituency from where he may be fielded but added that a final decision will be taken by the party's top brass.
Kejriwal rolls out populist freebie driven agenda in poll-bound Punjab
While claiming his party to be the 'most honest among all political outfits ever since independence', AAP’s Delhi Chief Minister ArvindKejriwalon Wednesdayrolledout a populist agenda for poll-bound Punjab loaded with freebies and promises.
Read more
MCC breach, UP minister, 40 BJP workers booked in Muzaffarnagar
Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal was on Wednesday booked for violating the model code of conduct and the Covid protocol for allegedly holding a rally in a public ground here without permission.
The UP minister for Vocational Education and Skill Development was booked along with 40 BJP workers after they held the public rally at Ramlila Tila locality under the Kotwali police station area of the district on Tuesday, police said.
Kotwali police station SHO Anand Dev Mishra said the minister and 40 others were booked for committing various offences under sections 171, 269, 270,188 of the Indian Penal Codes besides other offences under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Disease Control Act.