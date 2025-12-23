Today's Horoscope – December 23, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 December 2025, 08:42 IST
March 21 - April 20
Your artistic abilities are heightened. At work, a new project comes through. A friend is supportive. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Health needs caution. Colour: Mustard; Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Colour: Ivory; Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Colour: Apricot; Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
You are feeling optimistic, while the new week adds serenity to your buoyant nature. Your partner or spouse brings luck. It is time to plan the big family outing. Colour: Tan; Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
A woman may provide valuable assistance. The female element is strong in your life today - mother, spouse, friend. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. A day to recoup and make plans. Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. Colour: Burgundy; Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Your social inhibitions are loosened, and you may have a wild flirtation or to act in a rather reckless way in a relationship. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Colour: Biscuit; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms- so do tell that special one your feeling. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress is apparent. Colour: Honey; Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation. Colour: Pink; Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started. Colour: Orange; Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Colour: Lemon-yellow; Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Your meticulous attention to detail pays off today. In romance, stop playing under-dog. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you. Colour: Off-white; Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses. Colour: Coral; Number: 2
Amara Ramdev