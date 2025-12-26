Menu
Sharavathi project gets boost as Karnataka govt approves mitigation framework

Proposed by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), the 2,000 MW pumped storage project involves generating power by building an underground powerhouse between Talakalale and Gerusoppa dams.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 20:23 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 20:23 IST
