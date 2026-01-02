Bengaluru: BDA finalises 45-acre plot near Challaghatta metro station for skydeck

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has finalised the location for its skydeck project, which will feature the city’s tallest tower.</p>.<p>The authority has identified a 46-acre parcel of land at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, located close to the Major Arterial Road (MAR).</p>.<p>Sources said proximity to the Challaghatta metro station was a key factor in finalising the site. “Another advantage is that the location is close to the Challaghatta metro station, which improves accessibility,” a senior BDA official said.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inspected the proposed site on Thursday.</p>.PM Modi lauds Karnataka BJP MLA's 702-km bicycle ride from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari.<p>Earlier, the government had examined over 10 locations for feasibility, including a site near NICE Road. However, the proposal was dropped due to land acquisition issues.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said objections raised by NICE Road authorities stalled the plan.</p>.<p>“We had decided to acquire some KIADB land that was with NICE, but they objected. They think they are bigger than the government. I know how to teach them a lesson. Now, we have finalised BDA land and will proceed with the project,” he said.</p>.<p>The proposed 250-metre-tall skydeck is expected to offer a panoramic view of the city and emerge as a major tourist attraction. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 500 crore.</p>