Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'SAARC spirit alive' as South Asia shares Bangladesh's grief at Khaleda Zia's funeral: Muhammad Yunus

Top leaders from across South Asia, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, attended Zia's funeral in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 20:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 20:04 IST
World newsBangladeshSAARC

Follow us on :

Follow Us