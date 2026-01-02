Bengaluru Traffic Police book 4,651 drunk driving cases in year-end crackdown

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) conducted a high-intensity special drive against drunk driving across the city.</p>.<p>From December 22 to the early hours of January 1, 3,30,106 vehicles were stopped for inspection.</p>.<p>The 10-day enforcement blitz resulted in 4,651 cases booked for driving under the influence.</p>.<p>On the final night of the year, between December 31 and the morning of January 1, authorities flagged 501 cases as revellers took to the streets to ring in the New Year.</p>.Criticism over Bengaluru demolition a natural reaction, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.<p><strong>Zonal breakdown </strong></p>.<p>East division emerged as the most active hub for enforcement, recording 9,216 vehicle checks and the highest number of cases at 147. This is largely due to the concentration of nightlife hubs like Koramangala and Indiranagar, where BTP deploys over 10 checkpoints to manage the high volume of pub-goers.</p>.<p>South division recorded the lowest figures, with 3,727 checks and 65 cases. This division, which includes residential areas like Jayanagar and JP Nagar, traditionally sees more private family gatherings and lower nightlife traffic compared to the east.</p>.<p>Senior officials insisted that the drive was less about collecting fines and more about saving lives.</p>.<p>Joint Commissioner of Police Karthik Reddy noted that while the New Year’s Eve tally was high, it stands second to a recent peak of 510 cases.</p>.<p>BTP has indicated that these naka bandis will not end with the holiday season. The department plans to introduce stricter penalties and community education programmes to permanently curb drunk driving across the city.</p>