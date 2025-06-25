Today's Horoscope – January 3, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 January 2026, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
Don't be too quick to voice your opinion. Listen to others carefully. Not the day to be a pioneer. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist.
Lucky colour: Chrome
Lucky number: 2
April 21 - May 21
The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements.
Lucky colour: Gold
Lucky number: 8
May 22 - June 21
Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues — a time when new projects can be started.
Lucky colour: Amber
Lucky number: 6
June 22 - July 22
Learn to be tactful and listen to what your partner has to say. Your love affair strengthens, and speculations do well. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions, and phobias.
Lucky colour: Olive
Lucky number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Money issues come to the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans.
Lucky colour: Silver
Lucky number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Being tactful can be carried to extremes. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 4
September 23 - October 22
You are meticulous in your work, and the plan or proposal you present today will earn you big rewards. Plan your approach wisely and direct your energy well. Romance takes a back seat today as you are highly goal-oriented.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 7
October 23 - November 21
An abrupt turnabout of events puts you in a quandary — which direction should you move? Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut instinct will take you in the right direction.
Lucky colour: Saffron
Lucky number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Difficulties with peers could be unnerving, but as far as work is concerned, you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, so look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today.
Lucky colour: Gold
Lucky number: 5
December 23 - January 20
A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening on the career front. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what — and who — is no longer working in your life.
Lucky colour: Red
Lucky number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or an opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities, or creative projects bring changes at home.
Lucky colour: Pink
Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
You are articulate and persuasive in speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities, or creative projects bring changes at home.
Lucky colour: Green
Lucky number: 4
Amara Ramdev