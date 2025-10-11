Today's Horoscope – October 11, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 October 2025, 18:33 IST
March 21 - April 20
Be prepared to counteract the damage adversaries may cause. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Avoid stretching the truth — you may get blamed for something you didn’t do.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
Your energy levels improve, helping you move with the tide instead of against it. Advice from a mature person will put recent dramatic events in perspective.
Colour: Jade Number: 4
May 22 - June 21
A casual new relationship could blossom into something deeper. Don’t rush — let things unfold naturally as you get to know each other better.
Colour: Lilac Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
A demanding workload may test your patience, but success will make it worthwhile. Good day to sign contracts or formalize deals. Reassess how you connect with others for smoother relations.
Colour: Ivory Number: 7
July 23 - August 21
Your intellectual energy is high — great for planning and brainstorming. However, home or family matters could feel burdensome unless you’re willing to make adjustments.
Colour: Maroon Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Stress from overwork could surface. New responsibilities come your way, but remember to rest. Past issues may resurface for closure or better understanding.
Colour: Mango Number: 2
September 23 - October 22
You may feel introspective and decline social invitations. Career frustrations persist. Avoid overexertion — bone or back issues could bother you.
Colour: Mustard Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
Life moves faster today, stirring emotions. Consider hosting friends or tackling home improvements. Watch out for allergies or throat irritations.
Colour: Red Number: 3
November 22 - December 21
Relationships may feel uncertain — honesty and open-mindedness are key. Stay alert for misleading communication at work.
Colour: Ochre Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
Avoid taking unnecessary risks. Your energy runs high, but distractions and daydreaming can slow progress. A family member may resist your ideas.
Colour: Sapphire Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Bottling up emotions may create pressure. Confide in a trusted friend. An old acquaintance may resurface, rekindling unexpected feelings.
Colour: Coral Number: 9
February 20 - March 20
Keep entertainment spending in check. Property investments show promise. Approach tricky situations logically — emotional manipulation will backfire.
Colour: Pearl Number: 4
Amara Ramdev