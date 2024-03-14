A guide to crypto investing in India

Crypto investments are thriving in urban India, with 20% of crypto investors concentrated in the cities of Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai, according to reports. Additionally, Indian crypto investors are young and tech-savvy and fall below the age of 35 years. Bitcoin, the oldest crypto, is near its all-time high thanks to increased demand from the spot Bitcoin ETF approval in the US and its upcoming halving event in April.

All asset classes come with investment risks, and crypto is no exception. The question is how to reduce the risk and increase your profit in the crypto market. If you are keen to start your crypto investment journey, CoinSwitch, Unocoin, and WazirX are some Indian exchanges where you can trade cryptos in India.