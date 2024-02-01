· Athulya’s second facility in Bangalore and 9th facility in South India

· Athulya senior care now offers more than 1000 assisted living rooms to provide quality care and services for seniors

· Inaugurated by Former Indian cricketer and Cricket Coach Venkatesh Prasad

Athulya Senior Care opens the doors of its 2nd assisted living facility in Bangalore at Whitefield. The facility Inaugurated by Former Indian cricketer and Cricket Coach Venkatesh Prasad with founders of Athulya Senior Care, Dr. Karthik Narayan, Ms. Krishna Kavya and Mr. G Srinivasan

Bangalore, 31st January, 2024: In a truly momentous occasion that resonated with the evolving spirit of Bangalore, Athulya Senior Care joyously celebrated the grand inauguration of its second assisted living facility in the heart of Whitefield. Former Indian cricketer and Cricket Coach Venkatesh Prasad, a distinguished guest, added a touch of sportsmanship and warmth to the event, symbolizing the unity of diverse talents in support of the elderly community. The presence of such eminent personality highlighted the importance of holistic care and the collaborative effort to enhance the well-being of the elderly population.

As this dynamic city, characterized by nuclear families, a bustling IT sector, and the relentless pace of modern life, continues to transform, Athulya Senior Care emerges as a facility for comfort and care for the cherished elderly population.

Known as the Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore has undergone a profound shift in family structures, witnessing the rise of nuclear families amidst the vibrant hum of the IT sector. The city's energetic and dynamic young generation, often juggling the demands of the fast-paced IT sector, finds solace in seeking alternative living arrangements for their beloved elders. Athulya Senior Care stands as an ideal solution, providing a nurturing environment finely attuned to the unique needs of the elderly.

Nestled strategically in Whitefield, the brand-new facility stands tall with 100 beds, adorned with state-of-the-art infrastructure and design, embodying Athulya Senior Care's commitment to redefine the benchmarks of senior living. Noteworthy features include an unwavering focus on safety and security, round-the-clock access to medical support with a doctor on call, personalized nutritional guidance from seasoned nutritionists and dietitians, and special tailored programs and interventions for individuals.

The facility hosted an open-house event and the response from the city was overwhelming. The launch drew a diverse crowd, including seniors, families, and caregivers, all eager to explore the services and amenities offered by Athulya Senior Care. The warm and inviting atmosphere left a lasting impression on the visitors, who appreciated the dedication to providing top-notch care for seniors. It was an excellent opportunity for attendees to interact with the staff, ask questions, and gain insights into the comprehensive range of services available.

Dr. Karthik Narayan, Founder & Managing Director of Athulya Senior Care, expressed his enthusiasm about the inauguration, stating, "Today marks a significant milestone for Athulya Senior Care as we open our second facility in Bangalore. Our mission is to provide unparalleled care for the elderly in our community. We are honored to have Mr. Venkatesh Prasad grace this occasion, adding a special touch to the celebration."

Founder & CEO of Athulya Senior Care, Mr. Srinivasan G expressed heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished guests and the community, stating, "The inauguration of our second facility in Bangalore marks a profound milestone for Athulya Senior Care. I would like to thank my entire team at Athulya for giving their best. Their support reaffirms our commitment to providing compassionate and exceptional care to our beloved senior citizens.”

The event unfolded as a harmonious blend of jubilation and introspection, allowing attendees to embark on a poignant tour of the state-of-the-art facility. It offered a firsthand experience of the warmth and care that define Athulya Senior Care, reaffirming its position as a compassionate guardian of the well-being of the elderly.

Athulya Whitefield is the second facility in Bangalore, marking a significant expansion for the organization. It stands as Athulya's overall 9th facility in South India, contributing to the company's growing presence in the region. In South India, Athulya now offers more than 1000 assisted living rooms to provide quality accommodation and services to its clientele. Athulya Senior Care stands as a leading provider of senior living solutions, devoted to crafting a secure and enriching environment for the elderly. With an unwavering focus on personalized care, cutting-edge facilities, and a compassionate team, Athulya Senior Care is committed to redefining the standards of assisted living in Bangalore.