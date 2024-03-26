Sedans vs SUVs: Navigating On-Road Costs for Leading Models Under Rs. 15 Lakhs

You may be in the market looking for a new car and need help choosing between a sports utility vehicle and a sedan. This is a dilemma for those planning to invest in a car. Sports utility vehicles and sedans are two of the most popular body types that have gained much popularity on the Indian road today. Choosing between a sedan and an SUV needs careful consideration. You must select one that suits your lifestyle. Take a look below to explore the key differences between the two body types and make an informed decision.
Sedans are passenger cars with closed bodies and different sections for passengers, engines, and cargo. Typically, they have a low ground clearance and a four-door, sleek design with a dedicated storage space. Sedans have gained popularity owing to their smooth handling, stylish looks, and fuel efficiency. You will come across sedans in different sizes, from full to compact. People looking for a comfortable family car offering easy manoeuvrability in urban areas prefer choosing a sedan.
Some of the top sedan models in India include the following.
This popular model is available for under fifteen lakhs in India. It has been popular in the Indian automotive market for over two decades. Honda City is a spacious model offering passengers roomy interiors and top-notch ride quality. You will get this vehicle in six petrol and three diesel variants. Some of its top features include hill assist, cruise control, automatic climate control, etc.
Another car under fifteen lakhs includes the Hyundai Verna. The latest generation model comes in a stylish, modern design offering numerous impressive features, considering the Verna car price, which will not burn a hole in your wallet. It boasts a sleek design with a sharp-lined and bold front grilled. These components give it a sporty appearance. Inside, you will get a comfortable and spacious cabin fitted with high-tech additions like a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging and automatic climate control.
The Tata Tigor is currently a popular and affordable sedan in India for under fifteen lakhs. It offers an impressive mileage in this price range. This car model comes equipped with a BS6-compliant engine and is available in CNG and petrol variants. You have the flexibility to choose from its automatic and manual transmission.
The Ciaz now comes in its facelifted version, making it aesthetically pleasing. The stylish exterior has a multiplex design front grille, tweaked bumper, LED projector lamps, etc. The spacious interior is equipped with a high-tech instrumentation console, infotainment system, 12V power outlets, etc.
The Slavia has recently become a popular name in the sedan segment of India. It has captured the attention of many car buyers and enthusiasts alike. This model comes with a powerful engine, sleek design, advanced features, etc., making it a perfect choice. Skoda Slavia stands out among all its competitors with advanced safety features, spacious interiors, and impressive performance in this price range.
Sports utility vehicles are comparatively larger, combining the best elements of a road-going passenger car and off-road vehicles. These cars differ from sedans owing to their rugged appearance, high ground clearance and versatility.
Moreover, these vehicles offer more interior space and a high seating position. It is ideal for large families or adventure enthusiasts who go on long trips frequently. Compact and full-size SUVs are perfect for off-road travelling as they can handle different terrains efficiently and have good towing capacity.
Some of the popular SUVs under fifteen lakhs include the following cars.
The Nexon is ideally the most popular compact SUV from Tata Motors in India. This vehicle is equipped with a manual or automatic transmission. You will also get three different drive modes: city, sports and eco. Moreover, this car has an attractive design with catchy elements like electronic traction control, six airbags, hill assist, etc.
The Creta will be a perfect choice if you are looking for an affordable yet stylish SUV under fifteen lakhs in India. The best-in-class exterior features include LED tail lamps, trio beam LED headlamps giving a crescent glow, twin tip exhaust, etc. The Creta on road price, despite being easily accessible, you will also get premium creature comfort features like a smart panoramic sunroof.
Another SUV car under fifteen lakhs includes the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which comes with a smooth curve line. The mild and fully-hybrid version gives its exterior an attractive look. You can expect good mileage with this hybrid variant.
This is a newly introduced SUV in India that has garnered attention since its debut. This is because of its compelling blend of affordability and features. It boasts enticing attributes such as Hill Assist, Wireless Charging and Automatic Climate Control. All these features make it a tempting choice for buyers.
The Brezza made its debut in the Indian automotive market, joining the SUV car segment. Its striking exterior design incorporates features such as a faux skid plate, an attractive front grille and LED headlamps with DRLs. Additionally, it offers premium features like a SMARTPLAY infotainment system, door-ajar warning, and five preset mood lights in the speedometer.
Finally, several factors play a major role when deciding the car of choice. Sedans and SUVs come with their own set of advantages wherein you must choose a vehicle based on your personal needs. With SUVs, you get a high ground clearance, while sedans can be a perfect family car for daily commute. Take into consideration the above-mentioned sedans and SUVs available under fifteen lakhs in India to get your hands on a suitable model.