Sedans vs SUVs: Navigating On-Road Costs for Leading Models Under Rs. 15 Lakhs

Sedans are passenger cars with closed bodies and different sections for passengers, engines, and cargo. Typically, they have a low ground clearance and a four-door, sleek design with a dedicated storage space. Sedans have gained popularity owing to their smooth handling, stylish looks, and fuel efficiency. You will come across sedans in different sizes, from full to compact. People looking for a comfortable family car offering easy manoeuvrability in urban areas prefer choosing a sedan.

Some of the top sedan models in India include the following.