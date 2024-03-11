Nutrafol Reviews: Hair Growth Testing & Clinical Study Confirms Nutrafol Helps Promote Healthy Hair Growth

Losing hair is quite normal, and it can happen due to stress, inherited traits, not eating enough protein, health issues, medicines, or getting older. Studies show that by age 80, around 80% of men and half of the women will face hair loss. It can be annoying, but luckily, there are many options out there to help hair grow back. Nutrafol, a wellness product made by Nutraceutical Wellness Inc., is designed to tackle this problem. They have a range of products that deal with the main reasons for hair getting thinner, such as stress, hormones, diet, and the environment, to improve hair health overall.

Introducing Nutrafol

In 2016, Roland Peralta, Dr. Sophia Kogan, and Giorgos Tsetis started Nutraceutical Wellness Inc. Nutrafol’s line of products offers natural solutions for thinning hair for both men and women.

Peralta explains, “Our goal was for Nutrafol to lead a new segment in hair care, showing that natural components work well and that scientific rigour is essential.”

The Nutrafol team, which includes doctors and researchers, has come up with unique blends using top-grade plant-based ingredients. These ingredients are sourced globally, tested by third parties for their purity, and have been scientifically verified.

Nutrafol for Men Explained

Nutrafol is a brand that focuses on hair growth and supplements. Co-founded by ex-model and businessperson Giorgos Tsetis, it’s produced by Nutraceutical Wellness Inc. in New York.

While many of Nutrafol’s products are for women, they also offer two products specifically for men: a hair growth supplement and a hair serum. Nutrafol’s items are a non-prescription choice compared to hair loss drugs like finasteride, spironolactone, and dutasteride. Unlike other non-prescription options such as minoxidil, Nutrafol’s products use natural elements instead of man-made chemicals.

Hair Wellness Choices and Pricing

Nutrafol provides both single purchase and subscription options for its hair care products. You can subscribe to receive products every month up to every six months, with prices beginning at $88 for one bottle.

The company adopts a personalised method to tackle hair loss, featuring a digital questionnaire to assist customers in selecting the ideal product mix for their hair health. Hair loss can occur due to various reasons, and the online quiz helps pinpoint the right Nutrafol hair nourishment supplements and boosters for you.

Hair Nourishment Supplements

Nutrafol’s hair nourishment supplements are available at $88 per bottle, with subscription rates at $79 per month, $224 for a quarter, and $422 for half a year.

● Nutrafol for Women: Tailored for women aged 18 to 44 not in the stages of breastfeeding, pregnancy, or menopause. It boasts high-quality, natural components like collagen and saw palmetto for denser, healthier hair.

● Nutrafol for Men: Aimed at men aged 18 and above, this supplement uses top-grade, natural elements like saw palmetto to address hair loss causes without impacting health.

● Nutrafol Postpartum: Created for new mothers within the first year after childbirth. It reduces hair fall due to stress, hormonal shifts, and nutritional gaps with effective, natural ingredients, including DHA-omega 3s.

● Nutrafol Women’s Balance: For women over 45 experiencing menopause, this version is enhanced with extra hormone-supporting components such as maca.

Key Nutrients in Nutrafol Supplements

Nutrafol’s supplements contain a unique Synergen Complex, a concentrated mix of plant extracts. This complex includes stress adaptogens, botanicals targeting DHT, and antioxidants to balance internal factors causing hair loss, thus fostering a robust hair growth cycle.

The active components in Nutrafol’s formulas may consist of:

● Turmeric extract

● Ashwagandha

● Berry extract

● Vitamin E complex

● Oceanic collagen

● Grape skin extract

● Ocean minerals

● Field horsetail

● Selenium

● Hair protein

● Essential vitamins A, C, D

● Complex B vitamins

● Hair growth vitamin

● Zinc

● Amino acids

● Black spice

● Hot pepper

● Peruvian ginseng

● Red algae

● Nettle

● Berry oil

● Legume sprout extract

Finding Nutrafol Hair Care Products

You can buy Nutrafol’s hair care items on their official website, at beauty store Sephora, and on the online marketplace Amazon. Over 3,000 health and hair experts also offer these products.

Health Experts’ Opinions on Nutrafol

Dr. Alan J. Bauman, a hair restoration expert, believes tackling hair thinning requires considering many factors like age, genes, hormones, stress, and environmental damage. He says Nutrafol is a unique blend that helps prevent hair loss early on. Dr. Bauman, who provides Nutrafol at his clinic, thinks it’s an effective option for managing hair thinning, either on its own or with other treatments.

Dr. Andrea Paul from Illuminate Labs views Nutrafol as a top-notch supplement maker. She appreciates their well-made products and the knowledgeable team behind them. However, she cautions that Nutrafol’s postpartum product might have too much of certain nutrients for some women and advises consulting a doctor for personalised advice.

Customer Feedback

On Amazon, a majority of men who reviewed Nutrafol Men gave it high marks, with many noticing fuller hair after consistent use. However, some didn’t see a change. Similarly, Nutrafol Women received positive ratings from most users, with reports of increased hair volume and less hair fall. A few found it costly, and some mentioned hair growth in unexpected places.

Nutraceutical Wellness, IncThe company behind Nutrafol has been recognized by the Better Business Bureau since 2023. They’ve faced some customer service complaints but maintain a decent BBB rating.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Nutrafol for Men

Advantages

● Pure Components: The items are free from aggressive substances.

● Research-Based Creation: The company states that the hair nourishment products are crafted following scientific studies.

● Customised Solutions: A quiz is available to help you find the right hair care items for your specific needs.

● Favourable Testimonials: Numerous customers have shared their satisfaction with the outcomes.

Disadvantages

● Price: Nutrafol’s offerings may be more expensive than other options available.

● Patience Required: It might take a few months of using Nutrafol’s items before you notice changes.

● Not for All: Nutrafol may not be appropriate for individuals with certain medical conditions or those on specific drugs, so it’s important to get advice from a medical expert before starting.

● Online Mostly: Nutrafol’s items are mostly accessible online, which might not be ideal for those without consistent internet access.

Who Should Consider Nutrafol Supplements?

Nutrafol could aid in lessening hair loss and encouraging hair growth, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s best to consult with a skin specialist or physician to see if Nutrafol or any other hair restoration supplement or treatment is right for you.

I’ll start by saying that my hair has always been on the thinner side. I’m not upset about it; I’ve figured out how to care for my delicate strands and keep them looking good, even with some color highlights. (Yes, it’s possible to have both highlights and healthy hair.) As someone who loves trying out beauty products, I’ve sampled all kinds of hair supplements, from straight-up collagen to prenatal vitamins and biotin-laden products.

But it wasn’t until recently that I stumbled upon something that really made a difference. After so many tries and disappointments with other supplements, I started to doubt I’d ever find one that worked. I even stopped trying new ones, thinking I’d be better off just avoiding heat styling and breaking bad hair habits. But for some reason, I was drawn to Nutrafol supplements, and it turns out, this last try was a success.

I didn’t look into the product as much as I should have. But a workmate spoke so highly of these hair-transforming pills that I casually decided to give the Nutrafol Hair Wellness Evaluation a go, which tailors suggestions to your hair’s specific needs. Nutrafol is dedicated to delivering safe and effective natural products, crafting solutions that tackle a variety of factors—from hormones to genetics—that can impact hair wellness.

What Is Nutrafol?

Nutrafol is a brand that creates hair care supplements and products. It started in 2016 when its founder, Giorgos Tsetis, wanted to make a safe alternative to hair loss medications that don’t cause side effects. Now, Nutrafol has a special vegan option for women, along with other formulas for different age groups and needs, including a version for men.

The company also makes hair care items like shampoos, conditioners, and masks, plus wellness products that focus on hair health. These products are made without drugs and use natural ingredients such as ashwagandha, curcumin, and saw palmetto, along with vitamins to help with various hair loss issues caused by stress, childbirth, or ageing.

Main Components:

● Plant Blend

● Ashwagandha

● Dragonhead Extract

● Vitamin E Complex

● Turmeric Extract

● Berry Extract

Additional Elements:

● Sprout Extract

● Probiotic Strain

● Nutrient Support:

○ Vitamins A, B12, C, D

○ Sea Plant Extract (Iodine)

○ Selenium

○ Zinc

○ Vitamin K2

○ Pepper Extract

○ Bamboo Shoot

○ Beet Extract

○ Green Algae

A personal note: I tried the vegan formula during breastfeeding. Later, I found out it’s not suggested for nursing mothers, possibly due to the ashwagandha content. However, my baby was unaffected. To be safe, I checked with my doctor, who reassured me it was likely okay, as it often means the ingredients just haven’t been thoroughly tested for breastfeeding safety.

Is Nutrafol Effective?

Nutrafol’s hair supplements are scientifically verified through tests to enhance hair growth. Unlike other brands that only test single ingredients, Nutrafol examines the final product’s effectiveness. Many testimonials, complete with before-and-after photos, confirm that Nutrafol indeed works, decreases hair loss, and boosts hair fullness.

My Experience with Nutrafol’s Plant-Based Pills

Taking Nutrafol feels similar to other supplements, except you need to swallow four large pills, resembling Mike & Ike candies, with your meal. The pills’ colour might differ slightly due to their natural, plant-based composition. Initially, I didn’t notice much change, but after six weeks, there was noticeably less hair falling out during showers.

Observations: Hair Growth

After three months, I began to see new hair sprouting along my hairline and neck. Despite the inconvenience of these short strands poking out from my ponytail, they were glossy and robust.

Unexpected Benefits

Surprisingly, not only did my hair benefit, but my eyelashes, eyebrows, and even my nails appeared fuller and stronger.

The Outcome

Did my hair grow incredibly long? Not quite. But it did grow beyond my collarbone, a length I hadn’t achieved before, and the ends were no longer brittle. My hair stayed fine but felt thicker. Now on my third Nutrafol bottle, I’m excited to continue and see further improvements.

Hair Supplements vs. Hair Masks

I’m convinced that supplements, rather than masks, make a significant difference in hair health. An expert, Kogan, agrees, explaining that the hair follicle, a delicate part of our hair, is affected by our body’s overall health and benefits from internal care with botanicals like those in Nutrafol.

While I focus on internal hair care with Nutrafol, I also pay attention to other hair products I use to ensure my hair’s overall well-being.

Differences Between Nutrafol for Men and Women

Nutrafol offers hair wellness solutions for both men and women, tailored to their specific needs. The men’s range is designed for adults over 18 facing hair loss and reduced hair density, with two specialized products. On the other hand, the women’s collection is more extensive, including:

● Four unique supplements targeting different age groups and postpartum hair care

● Hair enhancers

● Hair Care essentials like cleansers and nourishing masks

While both lines share the same hair health objectives, the women’s range provides a wider selection of products.

My Experience Ordering Nutrafol

Purchasing Nutrafol was straightforward. I chose the vegan option, entered my delivery and payment details, and completed the process swiftly. The brand’s Hair Wellness Quiz, which is brief and insightful, guided me to the Vegan Women’s Formula that suited my hair care needs.

For a six-month evaluation, I opted for a three-month package, planning to stop the subscription after receiving two shipments. All orders come with complimentary shipping.

Cost of Nutrafol

The core supplements, like the Women’s Vegan Formula, are priced at $79 monthly or $224 for three months, offering a saving of 15%. By applying a discount code found by the Honey browser extension, I reduced my initial three-month cost from $224 to $190.40. It’s beneficial to search for promo codes online.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Nutrafol

My overall experience with Nutrafol has been positive, yet it’s important to weigh its benefits and drawbacks. Here are the key points:

Advantages:

● Prompt delivery

● Subscription comes with a consultation with a natural health expert

● Free Hair Mineral Analysis after six months if results aren’t satisfactory (valued at $200)

● Noticeable reduction in hair shedding post-childbirth

● Fuller appearance of eyebrows and lashes

● Outstanding customer support

● Eco-friendly, refillable glass container

● Products are scientifically validated

Disadvantages:

● The supplement pills are quite large, requiring four to be taken simultaneously

● A mild aftertaste is left by the pills

● The glass container is heavy, making it less travel-friendly

● The cost is on the higher side

● No significant improvement in hair thickness or lustre was observed

Reflections on Nutrafol: A Four-Month Journey

For nearly four months, I’ve been consistently taking Nutrafol, although I occasionally miss a day. I’ve noticed less hair shedding, but it’s unclear if this is due to the supplement or natural hormonal shifts. New strands are sprouting near my forehead, and my hair seems to be growing faster. I follow a routine haircut schedule every February and August, and this year, my hair has reached a length I haven’t seen in a long time. I’m hopeful that in another two months, my hair will not only grow longer but also feel fuller and silkier.

My hair’s condition has improved, with less grease and fewer dry flakes. When I discussed this with a herbal health expert, she mentioned that while there’s no formal research on Nutrafol’s impact on scalp conditions, she’s heard similar positive feedback from others.

Nutrafol might not suit everyone, but from what I’ve experienced, I’d suggest it to those struggling with hair thinning, provided the price is manageable. As I enter the fourth month of daily use, one thing is clear: I’m enjoying grooming my hair more than before."