Best Kratom Capsules of 2023 - 5 Most Trusted Brands

According to a solid study by Pain News Network, over 2 million people in America currently use kratom extracts in their daily lives. People have reported that using kratom extracts helps alleviate pain and improve their overall mood. If you are on the hunt for the best kratom capsules out there, look no further!
Our team has scoured the market to provide a comprehensive guide to the top options available. We understand that finding the perfect match for you can be daunting, given the many choices on the market. That's why we've researched for you and narrowed the list to only the best.
But before we dive into our top picks, let's take a moment to explore why kratom capsules have become such a popular way to consume this natural herb. From convenience to consistency in dosage, there are many reasons why kratom capsules might be the perfect fit for you.
So sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the wonderful world of kratom capsules. We promise it'll be a journey worth taking.
When finding the best Kratom capsules, we always turn to Super Speciosa. This remarkable brand started with two friends on a mission to bring high-quality, trustworthy products directly from Southeast Asia farms and producers to people in the United States and Europe. It was started in 2017.
They believe that customers should have access to the best and purest Kratom, and that's why they are dedicated to providing only the very highest quality kratom products. The company takes pride in using only the finest kratom leaves, ensuring customers receive the best possible product.
The company sources its premium Kratom only from the best farms using organic methods, ensuring quality remains top-notch. The plants are harvested using modern and sophisticated methods with no use of herbicides or pesticides in any manner.
Super Speciosa Kratom capsules come in all the common strains (i.e., Red Bali, Green Malaysian, White Sumatra, etc. so that you can find exactly what you're looking for in terms of aroma, effects, and health benefits. The best part is that all these strains use organic and natural ingredients with no added artificial components.
All Super Speciosa products are made from certified organic and natural ingredients, contain no fillers or additives, and undergo rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure potency and safety. If you wish to study third-party test results, please do so on their official website.
And with a range of discounts available on bulk orders and flexible subscription options, it's easy to get your hands on this high-quality product at an affordable price. Super Speciosa is offering a flat 20% discount to all new users who are to make their first purchase.
If, for any particular reason, you are dissatisfied with the products of the company, you can claim a refund. Super Speciosa pays great regard to its customers and happily entertains any refunds.
When it comes to customer service, Super Speciosa is second-to-none. Their fully secure website is easy to navigate, and their helpful customer service team is always available to answer any questions. Just ask away your queries and questions on the live chat option, and the customer service team will be with you instantly.
Pros
● High-quality Kratom capsules
● All natural ingredients
● Range of strain options
● Potent health benefits
● Third-party lab tested for safety and potency
● Available in bulk orders & subscriptions
● Helpful customer service team
● Secure website experience
Cons
● Expensive compared to other brands
● No international shipping options at this time
The #2 brand on our list is surely and most rightfully Golden Monk. The company has been around since 2010 and has quickly become a trusted name in the Kratom industry. Their mission is to provide the highest quality products for their customers at an affordable price.
Their premium Kratom capsules are made from organic and natural ingredients, with no preservatives or additives. The sole vision of providing the best quality to consumers results in scrutiny of all their ingredients and manufacturing processes.
Additionally, each batch of Kratom goes through rigorous third-party testing to ensure its potency and safety. This ensures that consumers get only high-quality Kratom every time they buy from Golden Monk.
The company believes in transparency and tries its best to inform the consumer. Hence, all third-party lab test results are publicly available on their official website.
Golden Monk offers various strains of Kratom, including Maeng Da, Bali, Green Malay, Red Thai, and White Vein. The best part is that all these Kratom strains are made using 100% natural ingredients, and there is no inclusion of harmful chemicals and GMOs that could harm your health.
These strains are known for their various health benefits, such as improved mood, increased energy levels, and better sleep.
Moreover, the capsules have a longer-lasting effect than other forms of Kratom consumption. Consumers have reported that using Golden Monk kratom capsules provide has brought great benefits to their lives, including the ability to concentrate more on tasks, alleviating pain, stress, and anxiety, and, most of all, improving overall mood. Many customers have also seen improved sleep cycles and said Golden Monk Kratom capsules had cured their insomnia.
Customer service is also a priority with Golden Monk – they provide live chat help to assist customers with any questions or concerns about their products. So the next time you have any questions, ask away without a doubt, and you will get your answers within a minute.
They also offer discounts and subscription plans for those who want to get their Kratom regularly without breaking the bank! Currently, the company is offering completely free shipping if you order anywhere in the United States of America. Apart from that, you also get a hefty discount on your first-ever order.
In addition, Golden Monk has an easy-to-use website interface that makes it simple to order your desired Kratom product from anywhere in the world with just a few clicks of the mouse. A layperson can easily order from their website thanks to the user-friendly interface.
The company's policies are also very consumer friendly – they offer a full refund policy if you're unsatisfied with your purchase. This shows how much Golden Monk cares about its customers.
All in all, Golden Monk offers some of the best pure Kratom powder capsules on the market. It is an excellent choice for those looking for high-quality Kratom powder capsules at an affordable price without sacrificing their potency and safety. Hence, it's a must-choose.
Pros
● Organic and natural ingredients
● Third-party tested for potency and safety
● Various strain options are available
● Live chat customer service help
● Discounts & subscription plans are available
● Easy-to-use website interface
● Full refund policy
Cons
● Limited availability depending on location
● Short shelf life when unrefrigerated
It is difficult to skip on PurKratom when discussing the best of Kratom powder and capsule brands since it is one of the leading providers of high-quality organic Kratom whole products and powder products. Established in 2012, this company has been providing customers with organic and natural ingredients to ensure they can care for their health and well-being.
PurKratom offers a variety of Kratom strains, including White Maeng Da, Green Horn, Green Vietnam, and many more options. All the products are third-party lab tested, so customers know they are getting safe and potent kratom doses. And most importantly, these are not just claims. You can easily view all the third-party lab results on the official website of PurKratom.
Plus, all their products come from natural and organic ingredients ensuring your body receives top-quality nutrition. The company sources its pure Kratom only from authentic farms where organic Kratom and farming is done up to the standards. With all SOPs, farming is conducted using organic and sophisticated means.
In addition to its high-quality Kratom capsules, PurKratom provides fantastic customer service. Their website is user-friendly, and customers can shop with ease.
Plus, they have discounts and subscriptions for customers to make the most of their purchases. The company offers free shipping on all orders worth $75 or more. You can also signup for their newsletter for regular discounts and exclusive deals.
On top of that, PurKratom provides policies that ensure customer satisfaction. They provide a 100% money-back guarantee if unsatisfied with your purchase and no questions asked returns. Moreover, they offer free shipping on orders over $99 in the US, and they even ship internationally!
Regarding health benefits, Kratom has been used as a natural remedy for centuries. It can help with energy levels, stress, pain relief, mood enhancement, cognitive function, and more! Customers who take PurKratom's capsules have reported improved sleep patterns, stress relief, and better energy levels.
Overall, PurKratom is an excellent provider of Kratom shots and capsules. Their products are third-party lab tested for safety, made from natural and organic ingredients, are competitively priced, offer discounts and subscriptions, and have great customer service and policies that ensure satisfaction with their purchases. Plus, they provide health benefits such as energy boosts, stress relief, mood enhancement, and more!
Pros
● Made from natural & organic ingredients
● Third-party lab tested for potency & safety
● A variety of Kratom strains are available
● User-friendly website interface
● Great customer service options
● Offers discounts & subscriptions
● 100% money-back guarantee
● Free shipping on orders over $99
● Ships internationally
Cons
● Returns are only accepted within 30 days of purchase.
● Shipping charges apply to orders under $99
● No vegan options are available
On #4, we have MIT45. The brand prides itself on providing the highest quality natural kratom capsules, at an affordable price. Founded in 2018, MIT45 was created to make organic and natural kratom products accessible to everyone in need.
Their premium kratom capsules are made from 100% pure, all-natural, and organic ingredients harvested from trusted farmers worldwide. The best thing about their Kratom sourcing is the quality of their processes. Farming just kratom is conducted through completely organic methods, with no use of heavy metals, herbicides, and pesticides in any way.
The MIT45 range of premium kratom capsules comes in various strains – each strain has unique health benefits. Whether you're looking for increased energy, improved focus, or simply an overall sense of well-being, there's sure to be something in their selection that caters to your needs. The thing that makes their capsules out of the world is the premium quality. Their capsules are made in an FDA-approved facility, meaning all their machinery and processes are top-notch.
All ingredients used are of the highest quality, which provides customers with the best benefits.
Moreover, all MIT45 products are third-party lab tested and verified as safe for use by independent labs. You can also check out the test results on their official website to be sure about it.
In addition to its wide selection of various kratom tablets and capsules, MIT45 offers its customers great customer service. First of all, their website interface is worthy of praise. They have made the interface super simple, allowing customers to place orders directly
through the web easily. If you have any questions, you can use the live chat feature to ask your queries to the MIT45 customer support team, and you will get an immediate response from their side.
Apart from that, the company offers great discounts and offers on all of its products, which makes them further affordable for customers. The company is giving free shipping options for all orders over $50.
Lastly, the company emphasizes customer satisfaction and keeps it on the top tier. Hence, for any reason, if you are not satisfied with the quality of the products, you can claim a refund and get 100% of it.
MIT45 kratom capsules are highly potent products that will quickly give you the desired results. Not only do they provide great health benefits such as increased energy and improved focus, but they are also made from all-natural and organic ingredients that won't put your health at risk in any way. With MIT45's wide range of strains, you can find something that works for you. Especially for people who are suffering from sleep loss due to insomnia.
Pros
● All-natural and organic ingredients
● Third-party lab tested and verified as safe for use
● Variety of strain options to choose from
● Highly potent products for fast results
● Great customer service and flexible policies
● Discounts, subscriptions, and a user-friendly website interface
● Detailed product descriptions for transparency
Cons
● Limited international shipping options
● Higher prices than other brands on the market
● No subscription program is available at this time
The last brand we will review in this post is Happy Go Leafy. Honestly, our list is incomplete without this brand. It is an amazing Kratom capsule brand founded by three friends who wanted to help people attain better health and well-being.
They are driven by the mission to provide natural, potent, and safe kratom capsules of excellent quality so that everyone can reach their desired goals in life. Their products are made from organic ingredients, ensuring you get the most out of your purchase.
The Happy Go Leafy kratom capsules come in various strains, such as Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, White Indo, Green Malaysian, and many more! Each green kratom strain has unique effects on the body and mind allowing you to find one perfect for your needs. The reason for such amazing effects is the company's commitment to satisfaction.
The company sources its Kratom from the best farms where farming is done using organic methods, without any chemicals and artificial fertilizers. Moreover, the manufacturing facility of Happy Go Leafy is top-notch, with complete quality checks to ensure that only the best product reaches your doorstep.
The potency of kratom extracts in these capsules is simply amazing, giving you the perfect balance of effects without any negative side effects. Hence, making them a perfect option for beginners just starting to experience the amazing effects of Kratom.
The customer service at Happy Go Leafy is top-notch, offering discounts on their products and subscription options for those who want to save money. In case of any questions, you can enable the live chat feature available on the website to get instant answers to your queries from the expert customer support team.
The website interface is simple and easy to use, with plenty of information about each product. On top of that, all the capsules are third-party lab tested and verified for potency and safety. You can easily view the third-party test results on their website.
Regarding health benefits, the Happy Go Leafy kratom capsules contain alkaloids such as Mitragynine and 7-hydroxy Mitragynine, which offer a range of therapeutic properties such as stimulating energy levels, managing stress and anxiety, improving focus, reducing chronic pain symptoms, soothing depression, and much more.
These Kratom capsules are great for anyone looking to improve their life and resolve physical and emotional problems.
Pros
● Natural and organic ingredients
● Range of kratom strains to choose from
● Potent capsules for better effects
● Excellent customer service
● Simple and user-friendly website interface
● Third-party lab tested
● Various health benefits
Cons
● Products are only available online
● It can be expensive for those on a budget
When finding the best Kratom capsules on the market, you want to ensure you're getting your money's worth. After all, there are so many other top kratom capsule brands and vendors out there, and they all claim to have top-notch products. How do you know which ones stand out?
We put in the work researching and testing the options available to offer our readers a comprehensive list of the best Kratom capsule vendors. We looked at a variety of factors when creating this list. Here's how we went through the process:
First and foremost, we looked into the reputation of each kratom vendor. This includes their background information (how long they've been in business), where they source their Kratom from, and if they have any certifications or awards to show for it. We also considered consumer feedback about the company to understand the kratom vendor's reliability and trustworthiness.
Next up was examining where the vendors source their Kratom products from. We looked into the origin of the Kratom and checked to see if the vendor had any certification or verification that was proof their product was ethically harvested and grown. We also found out if they have a reliable supply chain so that customers can expect consistent quality from each batch of Kratom capsules.
Regarding ingredients, we wanted to ensure that all kratom vendors on our list used only natural and organic substances for their products. This makes for more effective and safer use of the Kratom capsules since no fillers or artificial additives are present in them. Also, it ensures that kratom users get a better experience from their purchases.
The manufacturing methods used by the kratom vendors to buy from were also important to us. We looked into the processes used to create the Kratom capsules and ensured they followed good manufacturing practices (GMP) so that customers could be assured of high-quality products.
Of course, product quality was one of our top concerns. We tested each vendor's Kratom capsules to ensure they had a consistent potency and flavor profile. We also compared it against other brands in terms of effectiveness so that customers can understand which ones give them the best results.
Finally, we wanted to ensure that all these vendors offer users great effectiveness when taking their products. We researched the recommended dosage for maximum effects and looked into any customer feedback or reviews related to the vendors' products.
We had to ensure that each vendor on our list provided good customer service to their buyers. We looked at how responsive they were when replying to queries and the options available for returning or exchanging products if needed.
Lastly, we paid close attention to customer reviews of each brand's top premium Kratom capsules here. This allowed us to understand better what customers think of their experiences with these top premium kratom capsule vendors to buy from. We read through
numerous accounts from previous buyers to determine which ones are highly rated and offer the best value for money.
Now for those unsure what the Kratom tree exactly is, here is a brief answer. the Kratom tree is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, and it contains alkaloid compounds with powerful medicinal properties.
For centuries, people have used Kratom for its therapeutic and relaxing effects, making it one of the most popular natural healing agents on the market today. As science has evolved and medicine has achieved so much, we are fortunate to reap the benefit of this amazing plant through brands today.
When using Kratom in capsule form, many kratom users find that capsules are an efficient and convenient way to get all the benefits of this natural remedy without any hassle. Not only can you take them on the go without having to measure your dose or worry about spills, but they also provide superior absorption rates compared to other methods of ingestion.
If you're looking for a simple way to enjoy Kratom's benefits without any fuss, capsules are the perfect choice.
It is important to talk about the amazing benefits of Kratom when talking about brands that sell it. It's an all-natural herb used for centuries to improve well-being, reduce stress, and relieve pain. It can help boost energy levels, increase focus, and sharpen mental clarity.
Studies have shown it to be a powerful natural remedy for mood enhancement, depression, and anxiety disorders. The alkaloid content of Kratom can also help with digestive health, inflammation, and joint pain. It has even improved sleep quality and aided in weight loss. So many people have reported that their insomnia was treated magically once they started using Kratom in their daily diet.
Taking Kratom is a simple way to reap all its wonderful benefits without harsh chemicals or medications. Kratom comes in various forms, including leaves, capsules, tinctures, and powders, making it easy to find the right product.
When it comes to buying the best Kratom capsules online, there are a few factors that should be taken into consideration. In this guide, we will discuss what to remember when purchasing to buy premium quality Kratom capsules online, so that you can make an informed decision and buy confidently.
Considering the brand's transparency is important when looking for high-quality Kratom capsules. This includes researching their website and any other sources of information about them. Look for companies that have been transparent about where they get their ingredients from, how they process them, and other related information necessary for being considered a reputable vendor.
Another important factor to consider is the quality of ingredients used in the Kratom capsules. Ensure that only high-quality and pure ingredients are used when creating the kratom capsules pros you, as this will ensure you get a safe and effective product.
It is also important to look into any additives or fillers included in the mix – as some can harm your health.
When buying Kratom capsules, always ensure they are produced under strict safety protocols and guidelines. This means checking if the capsules have undergone third-party testing or inspection before being shipped to customers. Ensure all necessary certifications and requirements are met before buying the capsules. This will ensure that you are getting a safe and reliable product.
Price is always an important factor to consider when looking for Kratom capsules. Look for companies that offer quality products at reasonable prices, making it easier to stick within your budget while still getting a good product.
It is also important to consider whether or not the Kratom capsules have gone through third-party testing before being sent out to customers. This ensures that the quality of the ingredients and production process meets all necessary standards and regulations so that you can be sure that the capsules are safe and effective to consume.
Before purchasing Kratom capsules, look into the customer policies of the vendor in question. Ensure that they have a clear and transparent return policy in place so that if you are unsatisfied with your purchase for any reason, you can get a full refund or exchange.
Also, check to see the company's other customer services, such as customer support, free shipping, etc.
Finally, it is also important to read through any customer testimonials on the vendor's website or other online sources. This will indicate how satisfied people are with their product and whether or not they would recommend it to others.
This will also provide insight into potential issues with the vendor or product, which could help you make an informed decision.
Kratom capsules can be a great way to get your daily dose of the miraculous leaves known for their many beneficial effects. The good news is that different types of Kratom tea strains are available, each offering unique characteristics and benefits.
First, you have the White Vein strain, known as an energizing strain that helps manage stress levels and boost mental clarity. Red Vein is renowned for its calming effects that help reduce anxiety while improving focus and concentration.
Green Vein is known as the middle ground between white and red veins – it has both energetic and relaxing properties that make it suitable for all-day use.
Then there's Maeng Da Kratom, a stronger version of the traditional strains. It's often used to overcome fatigue and alleviate physical pain while providing enhanced mental clarity and a sense of well-being.
Lastly, Bali Kratom is known for its powerful medicinal effects and is renowned as one of the most popular strains among kratom users.
Q1: Is Kratom Legal?
Kratom is legal in most countries, although some have restricted its use. In the United States, for example, Kratom is legal in most states but has been banned by a few, such as Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It's important to check your local laws before purchasing or using any form of Kratom.
Kratom can cause side effects in some people, including dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and stomach upset.
Additionally, it may also cause increased heart rate and blood pressure. If you take medications or suffer from a medical condition, we advise consulting with your doctor or healthcare provider before using Kratom.
Kratom capsules are easy to use and can be taken with water. For best results, we recommend taking 1–2 capsules at a time, up to three times per day, depending on your needs. It's important to start with smaller doses and increase as you become more familiar with the effects of taking Kratom capsules.
It typically takes about 5-10 minutes for the effects of Kratom to kick in when taken in capsule form. However, this can vary from person to person based on their size and metabolism.
No, Kratom is not likely to show up on a drug test, and this is because the tests are designed to detect illegal substances such as heroin, cocaine, and other opioids.
When using kratom capsules, the recommended dosage can vary depending on your desired effects and tolerance level. We advise starting with lower doses (1–2 capsules) and gradually increasing as needed. It's important to stay within the recommended guidelines and consult your doctor before taking any supplement.
Too much can lead to undesirable side effects, so it's best to use caution when experimenting with new doses.
With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to navigate. But with our research and recommendations, you can feel confident in your purchase and enjoy the benefits of this natural herb. So we hope our guide to the best kratom capsules has been helpful in your search for the perfect match.
Always consult a healthcare professional before starting kratom and use any new herbal supplement regimen. Also, we recommend consuming Kratom capsules under a limit since overconsumption can lead to harmful side effects.