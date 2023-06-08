Best People Search Sites in the US (People Finders That Work)

If you’re trying to find more information about a person and all you have is a name, phone number, social media handle, or address, it can seem like a daunting task to find further information about them such as criminal history, marriage records, employment history, personal info, and other pieces of sensitive info that is generally kept private. While it is true that oftentimes such sensitive information is difficult to find freely on the web, it would be untrue to say that it is entirely private. A significant amount of information is publicly available through various sources and background check companies utilize these databases to provide full reports on individuals.
Using these reports, individuals can find out a lot about a person and their history that they may or may not have explicitly shared with others. Background search websites can be useful for a variety of reasons, but not all people finder sites are created equal. For example, some services have access to databases of information that other services do not have access to. Some can find a person with just a phone number while others require additional information, and obviously they all have different pricing. Let’s take a look at the best sites that provide the most accurate information.
Best People Search Websites to Use
● BeenVerified – Best Service Overall
● PeopleLooker – User Friendly Reports
● Spokeo – Easiest to Use
● TruthFinder – Good for Vehicle Records
● Instant Checkmate
1. BeenVerified – Best Background Search Site
BeenVerified is considered to be the best background search site by many individuals that have tested several of these people finder platforms. This is due to the fact that they have access to a huge database of information that is frequently updated with fresh information. BeenVerified has provided millions of reports to Americans for over a decade. With their service, you can perform searches using names, phone numbers, email addresses, physical addresses, online usernames and even a vehicle VIN number to get details about a vehicle. When comparing it to other similar background searching sites in the industry, we’ve found that very few websites can match the level of comprehensiveness that BeenVerified provides with their background reports. It’s also very useful to find out what kind of online reputation you have should someone ever use this tool to look up information about you. Some of the information you may be able to obtain about an individual when using BeenVerified includes:
● Personal info (name, DOB, age, all contact details)
● Location history
● Assets & Financial records
● Online profiles
● Education & Employment
● Relationships
● Property records
● Criminal records
● Dating site profiles
● Marriage records
● Vehicle records
2. PeopleLooker – User Friendly Reports
PeopleLooker is an excellent background search site that has been around for several years, having delivered over 1,000,000 background reports to their customers. Similarly to BeenVerified, PeopleLooker.com is an incredible tool capable of finding copious amounts of information on individuals with only a name, phone number, or email address. One useful capability of PeopleLooker is that it can also find images of individuals you may be searching for, which is not something that every single background reporting company can do. Many people also use PeopleLooker in order to find unclaimed money; what many individuals come to find out after running a report on themselves is that they are owed money by various entities. In many cases, this alone usually pays for the report ran by PeopleLooker. This service is also very affordable by comparison to many other similar services and their reports are quite user friendly, which is something customers appreciate about it.
3. Spokeo – Easy Service to Use
Spokeo is a comprehensive online tool that provides users with a wide range of information and data about people, businesses, and assets. While it is not a household name like BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, or Truthfinder, it is definitely a highly respectable service in the industry. This service is incredibly useful for anyone who needs to access public records quickly and easily. With Spokeo, you can conduct a background check on someone, find information about a criminal record, locate lost family members or friends, and much more. The platform features an intuitive user interface that makes it easy to search for and access the information you need. In addition, Spokeo is incredibly fast and accurate, ensuring that you get the most up-to-date data available. Whether you're a business owner, a journalist, or just an individual looking to conduct some research, Spokeo has the tools and resources you need to get the job done. Some of the benefits of using Spokeo are:
● Provides access to public records, including criminal records, court records, and arrest records.
● Offers a comprehensive background check service that can be used to verify someone's identity or to screen potential employees.
● It can be used to locate lost friends or family members by searching through databases of contact information.
● Provides users with access to property records, including information about home ownership, mortgage history, and property value.
● It offers a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to search for and access the information you need.
● Offers a 24/7 customer support service to assist users with any questions or concerns they may have.
4. TruthFinder – Good For Criminal Records
TruthFinder is a name that comes up a lot when discussing background check sites, and for good reason. This site has been around for several years like many of the others on our list and they have been known to provide accurate reports to their users. Truthfinder is an excellent choice for individuals or organizations seeking access to criminal records. This online background check service provides an extensive database of public records that can be used to uncover criminal history and other important information. Truthfinder offers users the ability to search through millions of records in a matter of seconds, making it easy to conduct a thorough background check on anyone. Additionally, Truthfinder's criminal record reports are incredibly detailed, providing information on criminal offenses, convictions, warrants, and more. The reports also include other relevant data, such as current and previous addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses. Overall, Truthfinder is an excellent resource for those who need to conduct criminal record searches for employment, rental agreements, or other purposes, providing a fast, reliable, and user-friendly service that delivers accurate results.
5. Instant Checkmate
Instant Checkmate is a popular background check service used by millions of Americans. It is a cheaper alternative to many of the other background search services on our list and for that reason it has grown in popularity over recent years. This people finder website is particularly popular for those that want to perform background checks when online dating, since it has proven to be very good at finding online dating profiles and social media accounts. This is another one of those services that can find an incredible amount of info about a person using something as simple as a phone number or Instagram handle. While it is reliable in many cases, it would be unfair to say that this background check site is as effective or useful as something like BeenVerified or PeopleLooker since those sites seem to have a larger database of information. This is the type of website you might choose to use if all the others have already failed you and you’re desperate to discover some information about a person.
Learn how People Search Sites operate
Online people search websites compile reports on individuals by accessing an extensive range of data sources. These sources can include public social media profiles, government public records, and data brokers. Additionally, these websites can access a variety of public records, such as driving records, voter registration information, asset and financial information, criminal and civil records, and even professional licenses.
By simply providing a name, social media handle, or phone number, people search websites can produce comprehensive reports that reveal various personal details about an individual. These details can include their age, gender, current and previous addresses, marital status, education, employment history, criminal and civil records, and even the names and addresses of family members. While some may use these reports for innocuous reasons, others may have more nefarious intentions.
Individuals who have been victims of domestic violence or stalking may be at risk if their personal information is readily available to anyone. As a result, they may wish to keep their personal information private to prevent any harm from coming to them.
Are People Finder Sites Legal? Here's What You Need to Know
For many, the sheer amount of information available on people search websites is surprising. It's not uncommon for individuals to question whether such sites are even legal. When someone inputs their name into a site like Truthfinder, they may be shocked to see how much personal information is publicly available. However, people finder sites are, in fact, completely legal.
In the United States, there are no federal laws that prohibit companies from publishing this type of information on the internet, even if it's inaccurate. People search sites typically gather "public information," which can be obtained from public or semi-public records. Despite the availability of such information, many remain unaware of the extent of data compiled and accessible via these websites. Using people finder sites can be extremely helpful in various situations, such as screening someone you met through online dating.
Free People Search Services: Are They Reliable?
It's no secret that the most comprehensive people search services require payment or a subscription to obtain a full report. Unfortunately, much of the most critical information on individuals is often behind a paywall, regardless of the website you choose to use. However, it's still possible to uncover a decent amount of information on your own, without having to pay for a service.
Can You Run A Background Check On Yourself?
Performing a background check on yourself is not only possible but also highly recommended. By searching for your name on a background checker, you can see what information is available about you online and take steps to correct any inaccuracies or remove any harmful images that could damage your reputation. Background checkers can access a variety of sources, including public and state records, as well as the dark web to provide you with a comprehensive look at your online presence. Moreover, some background check sites offer features like searching for unclaimed assets, such as unclaimed tax refunds or inheritance money that you might be entitled to receive. Running a background check on yourself can help you uncover valuable information that you may have otherwise missed, making it a worthwhile investment.
Bottom Line: People Search Sites Are Worth Using
If you’re on the fence about whether or not you should use a people finder site, you should know that the vast majority of the time, they’re worth it. In the case of PeopleLooker.com and other similar background check websites, the report can pay for itself if you find out that you are owed money by an entity or institution, which is not at all that uncommon. Background check websites can also help you stay safe when doing things like hiring new people, finding a suitable tenant to live in your property, and even when dipping your toes in online dating. These sites offer an unparalleled level of detail and accuracy when it comes to uncovering information about individuals.
These websites provide a background searching service for informational purposes only. We do not guarantee the completeness of the information obtained. Users are solely responsible for interpreting and using the results. Users need to ensure credible and ethical practices are followed when hiring new talent. Users should not use the information provided by the brands to make decisions about consumer credit, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The websites mentioned do not provide consumer reports and are not a consumer reporting agency.