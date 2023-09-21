Change in the Indian Coffee Industry: Baristas Leading the Way through the National Barista Championship

After the successful conclusion of the 22nd National Barista Championship, Delhi prelims held on 28th & 29th August, the National Barista Championship is set for the finals at the 5th World Coffee Conference 2023

The competition was nothing short of fierce, as participants were evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges comprising technical experts, accredited Q Graders, and the distinguished head judge, Mr. R Srikanth Rao, Vice President of the United Coffee Association of India. Their discerning palates and expert evaluations ensured that the highest standards of quality and innovation were maintained throughout the championship. In the culmination of the 22nd National Barista Championship, eight outstanding winners have emerged, earning the honor to represent their craft in the forthcoming finals to be held in Bangalore at the World Coffee Conference. Their dedication and artistry stand as a testament to the thriving coffee landscape in India.

The final competition which will be held over 4 days – the 23rd to the 27th of Sept. This includes the preliminaries, which will happen on the 23rd -24th, and the 26th will be the semi-finals, and it concludes on the 27th with the finals.

On the success of Delhi Prelims, Mr. Vikram Khurana, CEO of KAAPI Solutions, said, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants, judges, partners, and attendees who made this event an extraordinary success. The 22nd National Barista Championship marks a pivotal moment in the journey of coffee in India, and we eagerly anticipate the continued growth and innovation that this remarkable community will bring to the industry. Being a barista is the second most admired job in places like Europe, and these events serve as great motivation for Indian baristas to showcase their skills and talent under one roof. Our baristas serve as true representatives of specialty coffee by delivering a great cup of coffee to the audience and adding value to the cup, which fosters customer loyalty to the brand."

"Celebrating the success of the National Barista Championship Delhi prelims, Mr. DM Purnesh, President of the Specialty Coffee Association of India, remarked, 'It was a great experience to witness such passionate baristas coming in from Delhi and participating, especially noting the growing trend of women pursuing careers as baristas. We are overjoyed to support and honor the best baristas and wish them good luck for the main NBC event.”

