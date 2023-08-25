DPS Warangal wins 2 awards at National School Awards, 2023

Recognised as the best Residential School of 2023 and won the Exceptional Contribution in Sports Award 2023

New Delhi (India), August 24: At the awards ceremony held by National School Awards, 2023, in New Delhi, DPS Warangal won 2 awards for the year. Awarded as the best Residential School of 2023 and Exceptional Contribution to Sports Award, this marks another victory for the school this year. The National School Awards Ceremony was conducted at Vivanta by Taj, New Delhi and saw participation by schools from around the country. An annual event that brings together schools from around India, DPS Warangal continues to share the stage with national educational institutions through its proven record for almost a decade.

DPS Warangal voted as the No. 1 CBSE school in Telangana, continues to go from one milestone to the next due to the efforts of the students and teachers of the school. The school has also been recognised among the top 10 residential and day schools in the country; in its short existence, it has been a frontrunner in helping students achieve excellence in academics and sets them apart from other schools in the district.

According to the judges of the awards committee, DPS Warangal was recognized for its world-class infrastructure, excellent academic performance, and exceptional sports facilities that cater to the diverse interests of its students. The school has produced top-performing students in academics and sports, with many of them going on to excel in their respective fields.

DPS Warangal, a premier educational institution founded in 2014 by Raji Reddy V and under the aegis of DPS Society, has been at the forefront of bringing high-quality education to the Telangana region with alumni who have gone on to study in global universities and companies.

On receiving this award, the Chairman of the school, Ravikiran Reddy V, said:

“ We’re happy to be recognised as a leading educational institution for our academic efforts, infrastructure facilities and sports contributions. In line with our belief in well-rounded individuals, our students continue to earn us moments of pride such as these. Our team of educators takes great pride in contributing to the nation’s development, and this award is yet again a recognition of those efforts.”