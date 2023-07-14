Dr. BS Tomar, Chairman of NIMS University believes that paving a path to sustainable development is priority !!

Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar, the inspirational chairman of NIMS University, pioneers change that is compatible with Driving Sustainable Transformation, whether it is transforming Healthcare, Education, or Lighting Industry !!
NIMS University's Chairman and Chancellor, Dr. Balvir S. Tomar, is unwavering in his commitment to aligning NIMS University's efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals. By strategically integrating social, economic, and environmental sustainability to drive a positive change at NIMS University and in all his ventures .
Dr. Tomar has ordered NIMS University to actively engage with the SDGs to reduce poverty, fight hunger, end AIDS, and address gender discrimination in order to bring about substantial changes in marginalised communities. By adopting the UN's SDG agenda, he hopes to contribute to “Sustainable development by 2030”.
Several SDG-related activities at NIMS University have been successful, Thanks to Dr. B.S. Tomar's leadership. The university's continual initiatives to assist job creation and economic possibilities, particularly in the community, make No Poverty (SDG-1) obvious. In order to accomplish its mission to permanently alleviate poverty, NIMS University seeks to initiate a domino effect with far-reaching consequences.
To address Zero Hunger (SDG-2), NIMS Hospital, a member of NIMS University's network, provides free meals to all in-patients, ensuring that no individual goes hungry while receiving medical treatment. This compassionate initiative aligns to eliminate hunger and malnutrition, demonstrating University's dedication to holistic well-being.
He recognizes the critical significance of Good Health and Well-Being (SDG-3) and has implemented numerous measures at NIMS University to promote it. Regular health clinics, screening programs, and training sessions on sanitation and safe potable water are held to improve the community's health and well-being.
At the core of Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar's goal for NIMS University is quality education (SDG-4). To empower people via lifelong learning, he places a strong emphasis on inclusive and fair educational options. NIMS University cultivates an informed and talented workforce capable of advancing sustainable development by offering a thorough education that cuts across obstacles.
Through the initiatives of NIMS University, Dr. B.S. Tomar Tomar has proved its dedication to achieving gender equality (SDG-5). He aims to empower women and prevent gender-based discrimination by providing incentives and free institutional delivery for them, creating an environment where women and girls can flourish.
NIMS University places a high premium on environmental sustainability. The institution assures the availability and sustainable management of these essential resources by concentrating on Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG-6). The university's substantial usage of solar panels as a renewable energy source, contributing to the global objective of mitigating climate change, further demonstrates Tomar's dedication to affordable and clean energy (SDG-7).
Under SDG-9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), NIMS University works with more than 100 business partners to foster innovation across a range of academic specialities. He anticipates enduring economic development and technical progress via collaborations and innovation.
NIMS Chairman has made significant efforts at the University premise to address the urgency of climate action (SDG-13). And he guarantees the maintenance of a sustainable environment by actively supporting carbon sequestration and biodiversity preservation on its campus, which boasts over 100,000 trees. To build a greener and more sustainable ecology, NIMS University has also begun a massive endeavour to plant one million trees all over the Aravali hills.
The activities at NIMS University further demonstrate his dedication to Sustainable Development Goal 15 (Life on Land). The institution encourages the sustainable use of water resources while reducing its environmental effect by developing rainwater gathering and wastewater recycling technologies.
Because of Dr. B.S. Tomar's visionary leadership and commitment to the SDGs, NIMS University is now a force for sustainable development. He sees a group effort that taps into creativity, money, technology, and expertise from every sphere of society as he extends an invitation to people from all walks of life to join the university's community. Together, they work to achieve the SDGs by 2030 to build a more just and sustainable world.
